TennesseePhotographer

Investment Thesis

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has performed extremely well in the past decade with shares up over 400%, vastly outperforming the S&P 500 Index by nearly 200 percentage points. I believe the company will continue to outperform as its resilient business nature should shin in this volatile economy.

The recent earnings were a bit soft but the management team expects gradual improvement throughout the year and reaffirmed the guidance, therefore I am not too worried. Valuation remains my major concern and the multiples are now near the high end of the historical range, which may limit its upside potential. Therefore I rate the company as a hold and will add if we see a decent pullback in the future.

Data by YCharts

Why Tractor Supply?

Tractor Supply is a US-based retailer that specializes in rural lifestyle products for livestock, companion animal, agriculture, and more. The company currently has over 2,000 stores across 49 states. It also operates 189 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores, which provide pet-related products and services.

I believe the company will be a great defensive holding in the near term as the economy continues to weaken. For instance, the Q1 GDP growth rate announced earlier this week came in at just 1.1%, well below the expectation of 2% as the overall economic activities contracted. While the slowing economy is generally a headwind for most retailers, Tractor Supply should stand out from the sector thanks to its resilient business nature.

First of all, most of the company's products are non-discretionary. For example, most customers are not going to cut back on spending for their pets even during a downturn. According to the management team, only around 15% of products, such as apparel, are considered discretionary. Besides, most products are also priced relatively cheaply compared to other retailers, therefore customers are less likely to reduce spending from the company. The lower pricing may also provide an unprecedented boost to volume, as customers from other retailers may down-trade to cheaper options.

The company's resiliency has been proven in the past. Despite facing multiple crises such as the Great Financial Crisis and the Dot-com Bubble, the company has never reported a sales decline in the past 28 years, as shown in the chart below. I believe the trend can continue and the company will be able to provide great stability as we enter a potential economic downturn.

Data by YCharts

Soft Q1 Earnings

Tractor Supply just announced its first-quarter earnings and the results came in below expectations. The company reported net sales of $3.3 billion, up 9.3% YoY (year over year) compared to $3.02 billion. The growth is mainly driven by the increase in store count and higher comp sales. During the quarter, the company opened 20 new stores including 3 Petsense stores. Same-store comparable sales grew 2.1%, led by a 2.8% increase in average ticket size, partially offset by a 0.7% decline in volume.

The bottom line was mixed. Despite facing inflationary pressure, the company continues to execute well on the cost end with the gross margin expanding 60 basis points from 34.9% to 35.5%. The gross profit was up 10.7% YoY from $1.06 billion to $1.17 billion. However, spending was elevated due to investments for future growth. SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) expenses as a percentage of sales increased 120 basis points from 26.9% to 28.1%. D&A (depreciation and amortization) expenses as a percentage of sales also grew 40 basis points from 2.6% to 3%.

This resulted in the operating income being flat YoY at $244 million. The operating margin dipped 70 basis points from 8.1% to 7.4%. The diluted EPS was $1.65, also flat YoY. Despite the soft results, the company reaffirmed its FY23 guidance as management expects performance to improve throughout the year, which is encouraging. It continues to expect net sales to be between $15 billion to $15.3 billion and same-store sales growth of 3.5% to 5.5%.

Valuation

After the 40% rally since May last year, Tractor Supply's valuation looks a bit stretched right now. The company is currently trading at a PE ratio of 24.6x, which is near the high end of its historical range. As shown in the chart below, the current multiple represents a premium of 5.1% compared to its 5-year average PE ratio of 23.4x. The multiple is also roughly 17% higher than other rural retailers such as Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR), which have a PE ratio of 20.7x and 21.3x respectively. While the company has great fundamentals and should continue to perform well, the elevated valuation may limit its upside potential in the near term.

Data by YCharts

Great Dividend Growth

For investors interested in dividend growth companies, Tractor Supply should also be on your watchlist. While the company's current dividend yield is still pretty low at just 1.8%, they have been growing their dividend rapidly in the past few years. As shown in the chart below, the quarterly payout has grown from $0.31 in 2018 to $1.03 currently, representing an excellent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 28.5%.

Given that the company is now trading near its 52-week highs, the management team may shift more of its capital allocation from buybacks to dividends to enhance shareholder value. Considering this alongside the company's strong balance sheet and low payout ratio of just 28%, I believe we will continue to see sustainable double digits dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Investors Takeaway

Overall, I believe Tractor Supply is a great company that is worth buying on pullbacks. The company's resilient business nature should provide much-needed stability as we enter a potential economic downturn. Considering the current backdrop, It also has the potential to become a great dividend growth company. However, valuation remains a notable concern that could limit the potential return in the near term. Therefore I rate the company as a hold and will wait for a more attractive entry point.