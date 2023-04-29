Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Labor Market Update 2023: Hiring Becomes Easier, But Challenges Remain

Summary

  • Labor has become easier to hire, employers are reporting, though challenges remain. Easing labor market tightness resulted from more people choosing to work, or at least look for work.
  • This trend will continue for at least two more years, though we won’t return to employers’ good old days when a line formed whenever a “help wanted” sign was hung.
  • Now, early in 2023, people are choosing to go back to work. The age-adjusted labor force participation rate surged in 2022.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

chart of monthly data open positions in the economy, 2019-2023

Labor has become easier to hire, employers are reporting, though challenges remain. Easing labor market tightness resulted from more people choosing to work, or at least look for work. This trend will continue for at least two more years, though we won't return

Dr. Bill Conerly connects the dots between the economy and business decisions. He has the unique combination of a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and over 30 years’ experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He has worked in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations and at a major bank, where he was senior vice president. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.   Companies have used Dr. Conerly’s expertise to help with decisions regarding capital expenditures, inventory levels, expansion into new markets, pricing, business models and financial structure. Dr. Conerly is an on-line contributor to Forbes.com and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) as well as Businomics (2007). He had been interviewed on the News Hour with Jim Lehrer, CNN and CNBC. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine, and USA Today.

