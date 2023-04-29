Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Exact Sciences: Ready To Benefit From Aging Millennials

Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
872 Followers

Summary

  • Demographic trends are powerful and experience little impact from economic cycles.
  • As the Millennial generation enters middle age and surpasses the number of Baby Boomers, the demand for medical screening and testing will increase.
  • Exact Sciences’ non-invasive colorectal cancer screening test, Cologuard, will experience accelerated demand and revenue generation.

Young sad man lying on couch in front of doctor proctologist in clinic

Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

In a recent article focused on finding opportunities during a possible recession, I outlined three scenarios, or lenses through which investors might make purchase decisions, including downside protection, upside appreciation, and uncorrelated opportunities. In this article, the focus is on finding a business

Projected Population by Generation

Projected Population by Generation (Pew Research Center, U.S. Census Bureau)

5-Year Total Return EXAS versus S&P 500

5-Year Total Return EXAS versus S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
872 Followers
As a professional portfolio manager and investment analyst, I advise clients on all aspects of investment strategy, asset allocation, and investment selection. With experience at both wire houses and RIAs, I have worked extensively with high net worth individuals, successful families, and non-profit institutions. My focus has always been to educate clients of the benefit of maintaining a long-term view that is goal-oriented, and insulated from the day-to-day noise. I believe that investors who base portfolio construction on a durable strategy, while avoiding tactical moves, are best served and will realize a more favorable investment experience. In addition to my professional experience, I have also earned an MS in finance, BA in economics, and hold the CFA designation. The opinions expressed here are my own and not that of my employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXAS, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.