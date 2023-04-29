courtneyk

Investment Thesis

With earnings just around the corner, I wanted to see what's Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) has going on in the future, with high inflation rates persisting and low unemployment rates affecting the staffing side of the business which is seen to be declining in '23. The outlook isn't as grim as everyone thinks, especially for a specialized company like BBSI that focuses on SMEs, as SMEs are quite positive on the outlook.

A simple and conservative DCF model, coupled with a strong balance sheet suggests the company is in a good position to weather the slowdown in '23 and is currently undervalued.

Briefly on FY22 Results

The company saw decent increases from the previous year, with around a 10% increase in revenues, a 24% increase in net income, and decent margin expansion. Ranging from 50bps on net margins to 120bps on EBITDA margins. Staffing revenue has declined due to the softness in the markets which was caused by the lack of available workers to fill clients' quotas. The unemployment rate is too low, making it hard to hire people surprisingly.

Industry Outlook

The company is mostly focused on small and mid-sized businesses, which I think is good for them as the outlook doesn't seem as bad as in the other sectors. The management is still expecting staffing revenue to decline in '23.

The recession is coming, and it's been coming for quite a while now and we haven't really seen anything major happening yet. So, what happens when it hits SMEs? Well, the interesting fact is that there are considerably more new applicants for new businesses. This is a positive for BBSI, as there would be more demand for their services if these new applicants are successful in starting their own business, which will ultimately require the services of BBSI to hire more employees or even be the main service of payroll, taxes and other related services, in which the company is specializing.

According to this article, the interviewed business owners are very optimistic about 2023 and beyond. Inflation, high-interest rates, and supply chain issues are still a problem, however, that doesn't seem to affect the SME owners that much.

Another optimistic outlook is that 73% of SME owners are positive that they will see growth in 2023.

So, the outlook seems to be quite decent and BBSI is well-equipped to help all these small business owners to keep growing and expand their operations further.

In the latest FY22 transcript, the management mentioned they are very happy with their strong retention rate of clients, which will keep bringing in more steady revenue going forward. Furthermore, the company announced a couple of new growth initiatives that seem to be coming with much higher profitability margins. These initiatives will help improve the company's gross margins in the future as right now they are still quite new and only began in '23, but the management is very excited about BBSI Benefits which is an insurance policy, and the company will have no underwriting risk at all. The second offering is BBSI You, which is a learning management portal for clients to purchase so they can enhance their skills on various topics. These two will be available through their "MyBBSI Portal". This is very efficient in terms of costs as everything will be digitally done with little overhead costs. This is very positive for the company in the long run.

In terms of staffing issues, this was surprising for me to hear that it is hard to get staff because the unemployment rate is so low currently. This could mean that if the unemployment rate starts to tick up in the next year or so, the company will be able to see some decent revenue generation.

Overall, it looks like the company is positioned well in terms of the short-term outlook and I feel pretty good about it performing well.

Financials

At the end of '22, the company had $91m in cash and $68m in short-term investments, and no debt at all. This is a great position to be in if we do see a downturn in the economy going forward. The company will have no problem weathering it.

Continuing with liquidity, the current ratio is also decent and has been for quite a while. Only to note that in 2018, the company fell a little under 1 but has recovered nicely since. BBSI has no problems covering its short-term obligations.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

In terms of efficiency and profitability, the company boasts respectable ROA and ROE, which suggests the management is very capable of using its available assets and shareholders' equity profitably and efficiently which creates value in the long run. Especially ROE, which tells me that the company is generating quite good value for shareholders.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC is also very good, which indicates the company has a competitive advantage and a decent moat, however in the past, it was a little bit more efficient but is currently in uptrend since the lows in '20 and that is a good sign. I'd like to see this continue in the future.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

In terms of cash flow, the company's unlevered free cash flow is on a very impressive trajectory. If it continues, this can only be better for investors and the company's growth.

UFCF (Own Calculations)

Overall, the financials are really good. No red flags that stick out and I have no doubt it will weather the economic headwinds quite well. So, the company seems to be in a good position overall, let's see what I am willing to pay for such a company.

Valuation

I decided to take a simple approach. For the base case, I decided to implement a 5% decrease in revenues in '23. I feel that is sufficient because even in 2020 during the pandemic panic, the company only lost around 6%, and the next recession has been predicted to be quite mild. The year after that, revenue will bounce by 10% and linearly grow down to 5% by '32, giving me a 6.4% average annual growth, which seems relatively conservative to me.

For the optimistic case, I went with an 8.3% growth over the next decade, while for the conservative case, I went with 4.3% growth to give myself a range of possible outcomes.

On the margin side of things, I see that the margins are quite thin, with the net margin coming at around 4%. I believe margins will improve in the future with all the technological advances and new initiatives like BBSI Benefits and BBSI You that are very efficient and will help in the long run. I went with a 200bps improvement in gross margins and a 100bps improvement in operating margins by '32.

On top of these assumptions, I will also add a 25% margin of safety to be on the safer side in case these assumptions are too optimistic, which I don't think they are. With that said, the intrinsic value of BBSI is $110.59, implying a 32.5% upside from current valuations.

10-Year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

Closing Comments

The company is well positioned to take some market share in the SME sector which is still seen as a bright light in the rather dark outlook of '23 and probably early '24. The company's balance sheet, great UFCF generation, and decent outlook with some growth initiatives signal to me that it will do well in the future. The company has a lot of growth potential and may benefit from an upcoming unemployment increase if that means it will be able to fulfill its client's requests for more employees.

BBSI is due to report sometime in early May. I would wait until the company reports its figures, as I would want to see if they have any further comments on the economic environment and how it may affect going forward. It may even present a better entry point if the stock comes down on the results.