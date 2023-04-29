Just_Super

It may come as a surprise that the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is up over the past year, and also more than 17% from the 2022 low. You wouldn't know it from the lingering air of pessimism in the market fueled by mixed indicators and the constant stream of doom-and-gloom predictions of a massive crash lower at every turn.

We like to pick on the "perma-bears" that view every chart and economic data point through a bearish lens because that hubris helps explain why stocks keep rallying. The reality here is that it's been a painful string of several months for bears, still dreaming about a follow-through beyond the 2022 lows. SPX $3,500 is becoming a distant memory and it's very possible the market never returns to that level. Stock market bears are having a bad time.

We've been calling the rally through several articles and the update today reaffirms a bullish view. Q1 earnings season has started very positively and there are also favorable developments on the inflation front. Ahead of the upcoming Fed meeting, bulls can sleep well at night knowing we're on the right side of the trade.

Data by YCharts

Why Stocks Keep Rallying

The factors that matter in driving the stock market continue to evolve better than expected. The setup here is a night-and-day difference compared to the apocalyptic backdrop in Q2 last year. SPX hit $3,600 last June and there were plenty of analysts then convinced of even more downside.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with being bearish, but it's important to regularly incorporate new developments, and it appears many of the talking points from 2022 are stale at this point. These predictions include:

The economy is going to collapse

Unemployment will surge higher

Corporate earnings are set to crash

Oil prices will run to $200

Inflation is re-accelerating

Interest rates will need to move way higher

SVB Financial is "Lehman 2.0"

The point here is that bears are missing out as their narrative continues to unravel. That group can keep moving the goalposts or pushing back the timetable for "later this year" and stocks will keep climbing in the meantime.

Economic Soft Landing Still On the Table

For us, the most positive tailwind continues to be the path for a "soft landing" in the economy. This would be confirmed by the resiliency of economic indicators while inflation continues to slow and interest rates stabilize.

If anything, the biggest mistake bears have made is in their inability to believe it was possible inflation could normalize while averting a "deep recession". That point remains a subject of controversy with recent data suggesting just tepid economic growth, where Q1 GDP climbed by just 1.1%. The baseline is for a soft patch into the second half of the year, which is ok.

The way we see it, a "technical recession" where GDP may end up dipping just marginally negative is hardly a cause for concern. The context here goes back to the exceptional trends in 2021, fueled by the unprecedented stimulus that left a high benchmark of momentum and also contributed to the inflation debacle.

By this measure, flat GDP growth for the rest of 2023 is otherwise impressive considering the number of headwinds over the past year. That theme is also relevant when analyzing corporate earnings, where companies are still managing to generate growth and profitability.

source: Trading Economics

What's more encouraging is the macro backdrop, where that same inflation is transitioning from being the most concerning trend of 2022, to essentially old news. The latest PCE update showed the "Fed's preferred inflation indicator" slowed to 4.2% in March from 5.1% in February.

Here the bears can cherry-pick certain consumer price items, or focus on what has been the stubborn core components, but miss the big picture. While inflation is not yet quite at the Fed's 2% target, it's intellectually dishonest to look at the chart below and claim inflation is "out of control".

If anything, a soft patch in the economy over the next few months should work to continue pushing the annual rate lower with room for the services categories to surprise to the downside as the next big development we see happening.

source: Trading Economics

All this ties into the next steps in Fed policy. From the last FOMC, Chairman Powell already signaled the group is closer to the end of its rate hiking cycle. Ongoing uncertainties from the banking industry could play a role in the Fed taking a more cautious approach while recognizing that headline-making failures like SVB (OTC:SIVBQ) and First Republic Bank (FRC) are still relatively isolated events within a relatively stable broader financial system.

The market consensus is for a single 25bps rate hike on May 3rd, with the 5.25% upper range of the Fed Funds rate held steady from there through the June and July Fed meeting.

As it relates to inflation, the understanding is that further rate hikes are not necessary for the monetary transmission effects to continue stabilizing consumer prices. The reason this is positive for stocks is that it removes one layer of uncertainty in the market the impact of climbing short-term rates as one of the biggest headwinds from last year.

Moving into 2024, the Fed could have the flexibility to begin cutting rates, not because the "economy is collapsing", but because inflation expectations are firmly anchored, and can justify a more accommodative stance. In turn, economic growth can get a boost from improving sentiment and the recovery in credit conditions. Stocks would benefit as earnings estimates get revised higher with companies capturing a new wave of demand momentum.

Impressive Q1 Earnings

We can play armchair economist all day, but it's understood that trends in corporate earnings are more important for the direction of stocks. Bears are taking another loss in this regard, with the theme companies beating EPS expectations from the early Q1 earnings season.

Kicking off with the banks, the story in financials has been the mega-cap institutions consolidating their market share, drawing deposit inflows at the expense of the smaller regional players embroiled in the crisis of confidence following the industry turmoil since the collapse of SVB Financial Group.

JPMorgan & Chase Co (JPM), for example, "crushed earnings" with CEO Jamie Dimon suggesting the U.S. economy remains healthy, with consumer spending and businesses in good shape. Similar takeaways from names like Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) highlight the allure of the S&P 500 as a large-cap diversified index that is concentrated among sector leaders, that are often best positioned to deal with changing financial and economic conditions.

Fast forward, big-tech earnings are coming out strong across the board. In the past week, the market got a sort of trifecta among high-profile names with Microsoft Corp (MSFT), Alphabet Inc (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (META) all beating EPS estimates.

We can through in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as other notable names that have delivered impressive results. Overall, it's become apparent that efficiency efforts across strategic layoffs and cost-cutting initiatives are paying off in support of margins in several sectors.

The data we're looking at from Refinitiv shows that with more than 50% of S&P 500 companies already reporting, 78% of names have posted earnings above expectations, although the aggregate figure is down by -2%. On the top line, 73% of companies have reported revenue above expectations. Consumer discretionary in particular has led to the strongest surprises.

source: I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

We can already hear bears pointing to weaker year-over-year EPS trends, but it goes back to the context of comparables from tough comps in Q1 2022. At the same time, there's a big difference here compared to a scenario where companies are missing across the board and guiding lower for the rest of the year.

Maybe the most bullish chart for stocks right now is the consensus expectation for 12% earnings growth in 2024. According to data from FactSet, the consensus is for bottom-up EPS of $246.85 in the S&P 500, next year compared to $220.85 for the current 2023. We expect a wave of EPS revisions higher for both years as a bullish catalyst for the market over the next few months.

In terms of valuation, there is a case to be made that a 1-year forward P/E on the market at just 16.5x on the 2024 EPS estimates is cheap. This considers an environment of easing supply chain disruptions, cooling inflation, and stabilizing interest rates. The argument we make is that companies can emerge stronger, with even higher earnings potential as economic conditions rebound through next year.

source: FactSet

What's Next For Stocks

We can sense that trapped bears are turning desperate for a "relief correction". They'll have to keep kicking the can down the road because we're eyeing a breakout above SPX $4200, which has major implications for the trading environment.

The path for SPX to make a new 52-week high would add a new wave of momentum by forcing bears on the sidelines and trapped shorts to throw in the towel on the 2022 talking points.

While $4300 is naturally the next level of resistance going back to the summer high from last year, it's more likely the market overshoots towards $4,500 sooner rather than later with bulls in control. We previously forecasted a year-end price target for the S&P 500 at $4,777, and feel good about that figure today.

The first step will be the May Fed meeting which may signal a pause in rate hikes, removing a layer of uncertainty by shutting the door on the "higher for longer" messaging. We want to see Q1 earnings continue to outperform, with the April payrolls report reiterating a sense of economic resiliency. Another cool CPI update should also be a positive development for market sentiment.

In terms of risks, what the downside needs is a "hard landing" which we don't see happening. Headlines surrounding the banking industry stress among regionals remain an important monitoring point. Signs the turmoil is driving some form of financial contagion would likely add to volatility. Furthermore, a large spike in commodity and energy prices, which have been muted, would also force a reassessment of the inflation outlook.