S&P 500 Earnings: 'Upside Surprise' Very Strong, 2-Year Treasury Yield Tells All

Summary

  • The S&P 500 EPS upside surprise rate is way strong in Q1 ’23.
  • There is only one sector that isn’t beating the estimates and that’s Real Estate with a -0.9% downside surprise rate.
  • No question the bearish expectations heading into earnings season significantly underestimated the S&P 500 earnings strength.

S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund Investment Asset Stock Market Money

Just_Super

The “upside surprise” or beat rates for Q1 ’23 S&P 500 earnings are quite strong, with the recent IBES by Refinitiv data showing the S&P 500 EPS beating by 7.7% as of last night’s close (Thursday, 4/27/23) while S&P 500 revenue is beating by +1.5%.

share weighted earnings Q1 2023

Q4 2022 share weighted earnings

Weekly Change in Quarterly Growth Estimates for SP 500:

2-year Treasury yield into Wednesday’s FOMC meeting:

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

