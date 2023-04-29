Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

USMV: U.S. Recession Insurance Is On Sale

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • USMV is a leading low-volatility ETF with a history of outperforming in recessions. Fees are 0.15%, and USMV has $29 billion in AUM.
  • This article goes beyond USMV's 12-year history and considers Index returns dating back to 1988. USMV soundly beat SPY in the early 2000s, 2007-2009, 2018, and 2022.
  • It did so because the Index favors two factors that outperform in recessions: low beta and high quality. USMV has a 0.70 five-year beta and an impressive 9.17/10 profitability score.
  • USMV also scores well on other factors like estimated earnings growth and valuation. It's a reversal from five months ago and provides investors with an additional margin of safety.
  • Choosing a diversified fund like USMV is crucial for investors buying recession insurance. This 164-stock fund touches 60 GICS industries and is my pick for how to survive the next recession.
Recession Fears

LilliDay

Investment Thesis

The iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is poised to outperform in a recession because it has a low 0.70 five-year beta, has proven resilient in the last three major recessions, and trades at a discount

USMV Sector Exposures

iShares

USMV Top Ten Holdings

iShares

USMV vs. SPY Drawdowns Analysis

Portfolio Visualizer

SPY Drawdowns Analysis

Portfolio Visualizer

USMV vs. SPY Fundamentals By Industry

The Sunday Investor

USMV vs. SPY Performance Since December 2022

Seeking Alpha

Recovery, Expansion, Slowdown, Contraction Phases - Which Factors OMFL Emphasizes

Invesco

XLU Top Holdings - Correlation Matrix

Portfolio Visualizer

XLU vs. SPY - Tech Bubble Crash Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

Sector ETF Fundamentals: XLC, XLY, XLP, XLE, XLK, XLV, XLI, XLB, XLRE, XLK, XLU, USMV, SPY

The Sunday Investor

Comments

