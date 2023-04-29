Why Most Investors Underperform The Market | Part 4: Embracing The Noise

SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Most investors, whether retail or professional, underperform the market over time. As a result, they are perpetually craving new investing methodologies and stock-picking ideas for a straightforward reason: Their chosen approaches to portfolio management are not producing alpha.

In part four of a five-part series, Quality Value Investing (QVI) continues its exploration of investment practices and schemes that challenge alpha instead of producing it.

Forgive the cynical approach; however, sometimes flipping the coin and looking at the negative aspects of an applied discipline such as stock market investing can be as impactful as the more positive attributes of discovering how to pick the winning stocks of enduring enterprises.

Preface

Out of respect for subscribers, followers, and new readers, Quality Value Investing rejects any short-term trading schemes for hopeful - although improbable - quick financial gains using controversial investment vehicles.

Hence, the service discourages options, futures, event arbitrage, currencies - whether crypto or sovereign - commodities, trend following, short-selling, technical analysis, swing trading, momentum growth, forward high-yield dividends, price targets or alerts, trading algorithms, margin accounts, deep value cigar butts, or any trading schemes deployed in the hopes of acquiring fast money. Instead, QVI concedes those speculative ventures to professional traders, market gamblers, and the Ouija board.

Throughout the article, whimsical references to the market represent the aggregate of fickle retail and aggressive professional investors who are lost in the crowd and ruled by emotions or greed when buying and selling investment securities.

Disclaimer: Although QVI takes a skeptical view of Wall Street - a euphemism for professional or institutional investing anywhere in the world - it neither implies nor expresses specific issues with or negative references to any actual organizations or individuals existing or working in the financial services industry. Any perceived connection or offense to actual firms or real persons is coincidental and unintentional. In its general lament of the Wall Street way, QVI abstains from unproven conspiracy theories and presents a narrative platform of commentary, critique, education, and parody. In a sane world, facts are exempt from any alternative paradigm; thus, the subjective thoughts shared throughout the article are QVI's opinions and, therefore, independent from fact.

They Buy Greed and Sell Fear

Many investors react by selling already depressed securities after a market correction, and more than a few victimized portfolios have yet to recover.

The daily news cycle and quarterly earnings reports drive the speculators to buy, sell, and short recklessly. But, unfortunately, the so-called cigar butts - the common shares of fair companies available at cheap prices - and other special situations are more about trading stocks and practicing arbitrage than investing in companies and are speculative.

Analysts and executives offer us projections and guidance. From there, the crowd attempts to estimate - or accept at face value - future earnings, stock price targets, margins, and cash flow. Yet, how reliable are the forecasted data points? Based on personal experience and observations, such prognostications are predominantly worthless.

Investors on the long-side buy securities believing prices are going up by the end of the day, week, year, or decade. So, why do many fail at the valuation part?

Market speculators who buy stocks of money-losing growth companies for the projected earnings or fundamentally-poor businesses for their forward high yields risk disappointment more often than not.

When the market timer is wrong - the more probable outcome - in predicting a surprise market, industry, or company event, substantial assets are lost because the trader is too long or short.

Investors who predict an impactful market, industry, or company event successfully become intoxicated by the lucky call and begin to base their investing philosophy on the sudden perceived ability to foresee future events. Such inebriation of financial intellect induces the proverbial gazing into the crystal ball, encompassing a false state of being. With poetic justice, the luck and their portfolio's investment principal soon run out.

The share prices of many of my sold-out slices of companies are higher today. Selling a stock out of fear of current or future events often works against investors' best interests. Just ask Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shareholders - including yours truly- who went bearish based on Wall Street analyst forecasts following the passing of its founder and icon, Steve Jobs, in 2011. But, of course, we ignored that Tim Cook was Job's hand-picked successor, and he mentored Cook for years.

Repeated buying and selling underwrite the Wall Street fee machine, which makes a pittance off of buy-and-hold investing.

The erratic investing behavior of speculators leads them to own the equities or hold the bonds of companies with suspect business models.

Although enticing to the investor with a Type-A personality, commodities pricing is often determined from the legal manipulation by producers or traders, transcending the basic economic theory of supply and demand.

C-suites and boards often house the worst-value investors when managing buybacks and stock options. They repurchase their company stock driven by greed and sell their options on fear rather than the more profitable inverses and thus pay too much or sell for less.

Suggested antidotes: Avoid predicting specific macro events you have limited control over. Instead, buy when the crowd is fearful and sell when it's greedy in real-time.

Be suspect of tracking insider selling because what motivates each private exercise or sale is unknown. The reasons may include options expiring, tuition due, a new vacation home waiting, a director's board term being up, or the seller's wealth manager recommending portfolio diversification beyond the company stock. The motives to exercise options and sell holdings are endless and not always a reflection of company performance.

They Embrace the Noise

The economist John Kenneth Galbraith said, "We have two classes of forecasters: Those who don't know, and those who don't know they don't know." [1]

Too many investors believe it is possible to consistently predict trends, catalysts, and macro events. Crystal balls, disguised in sophisticated methodologies, encapsulate forward revenues, earnings projections, and specific future stock prices. Indeed, history shows such practices are the fool's errand.

A tiny percentage of investors are wired with the emotional intelligence to make winning short-term trades - such as 60/40 win-loss rates or similar - more often than most market participants. A few of these gifted traders sell the schemes to a public thirsty for fast money. Nevertheless, science has yet to discover how to transfer the DNA code of successful traders to customers. On its own, the shortsighted strategy underperforms what was promised or hoped.

Despite a significant shortfall in brain wiring, they want it to work for their family's financial security. Thus, they keep returning for more quick money ideas, perhaps from a different source blessed with market-timing DNA, although their misaligned intent remains. In fairness, the purveyor is often a well-intentioned market whiz kid trying to spread the gospel of what appears as easy money. Again and again, money-losing investors revisit the dry well despite lacking the harness necessary to time the market, reassured by the expectation that another swath of fast money wannabes will join them at the next market fad roll-out party.

The nineteenth-century circus impresario, P. T. Barnum, uncovered this unrelenting human fallacy over 150 years ago. Paraphrased by captivated media from his notorious carnival barking, Barnum implied there's a sucker born every minute. His legendary reference to poor judgment still applies years later, and the stock market is no exception.

Instead of investing valued time in their portfolios, underperforming investors languish by following the pundits. They relish the daily noise and prognostications as captivated followers of the small group of DNA-blessed market experts and technicians. Each keeps readers, viewers, or listeners entertained as portfolios implode from inadequate allocations influenced by the daily trading nonsense filling the Wall Street vacuum.

Stock market speculators are captivated by current market conditions and future predictions or what the financial entertainers are buying, selling, holding, shorting, or exploiting to outwit the market in the short term. As a result, they are resistant to muting the noise emanating from Wall Street.

They Seek Instant Gratification

Most investors seek short-term bursts of growth-driven capital gains and forward high-yield dividend income.

They want instant gratification from the implied promises of promoted trading platforms that, based on historical results, more often underperform the market. Such incongruity reminds us that on Wall Street - and Main Street - the crowd is almost always wrong, or average at best, across market cycles.

Powered by Ivy League degrees and sophisticated software, Wall Street disseminates complex, assumptive financial models of precision earnings estimates and price targets each market day. Unfortunately, many of those projections are no more intuitive than a Magic 8-Ball, or else the financial services elite is accumulating wealth from portfolio performance as much as from fees and bonuses.

Like clockwork, the herd investor asks, "At what specific price will the stock be trading next week, next year, and in 2029?"

The truthful answer is, "I don't know." They should know that successful common stock investing ultimately requires a lifetime, not a single bull market. Nonetheless, deep-dive research and predictive analysis are overrated. If superior at predicting future stock prices, why aren't all investors wealthy from following the stock picks of fund managers and the price targets of sell-side or buy-side analysts, a vast majority being purveyors of the deep-dive, predictive approach?

Forecasting market directions consistently or within specific dates and time frames is impossible. Just ask the short-sellers left with their shorts down for the decade of 2010 to 2019. Successful forecasts of particular market downturns occur randomly from the pundits' few lucky calls, who are then placed on a pedestal by the Wall Street media and guru-of-the-month trading clubs. Nevertheless, corrections occur at unknown points in time, and thus, anyone who predicts a market drop or pop, in general, eventually gets to be correct.

Wall Street lives and dies by its quarterly earnings releases and the fanfare preceding and following each report. But unfortunately, forecasting future stock prices, market movements, revenue growth, or earnings per share [EPS] with consistent accuracy is arbitrary, even from senior company management.

Most investors attempt to predict in detail what will happen with the stock market or any particular business instead of screening, researching, and monitoring quality businesses for mispriced value. Sometimes it seems what the crowd seeks is what they should avoid. Nevertheless, the disproportionate influence of the Wall Street fee-generating propaganda machine is undeniable.

At their portfolio's peril, underperforming investors lack the courage and conviction to sift the noise of Wall Street.

Suggested antidote: Filter the noise on Wall Street and the stock market newsreel and stick with the facts based on the company's current wealth and the stock price's present value.

For example, legendary value investor and author Howard Marks wrote:

The choice isn't really between value and growth but between value today and value tomorrow. Growth investing represents a bet on company performance that may or may not materialize in the future, while value investing is based primarily on the analysis of a company's current wealth. [2] - Howard Marks

***

1. Tom Herman, "Weekend Report - 'How to Profit from Economists' Forecasts,'" The Wall Street Journal, January 22, 1993, C1.

2. Howard Marks, The Most Important Thing (New York: Columbia University Press, 2011), 19-20, original quote published in Marks' memo to clients of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.: "The Happy Medium," July 21, 2004.

***

What unprofitable investment practices in this article have you employed or observed in the past or present? What other counterproductive investing behaviors not listed above have you experienced or witnessed? How did or will you correct your approach to ensure more alpha?

Readers are invited and encouraged to share their investing experiences or lessons learned in the comments section below.

