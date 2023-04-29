Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of April 2023

Summary

  • Europe vanadium pentoxide spot prices were lower the past 30 days. China and Europe ferrovanadium prices were lower.
  • Vanadium market news - Tesla Master Plan 3 says we need 240 TWh of total energy storage for the world to move to become 100% renewable energy.
  • Vanadium company news - Neometals to increase holding in vanadium recovery project to 72.5%. Australian Vanadium reports high grade results from infill drilling at the Australian Vanadium Project.
  • Technology Metals Australia signs MOU to supply vanadium to Indian battery manufacturers. Vanadiumcorp Resources secures a Québec electrolyte manufacturing site.
Highlight on chemical element Vanadium in periodic table of elements. 3D rendering

HT Ganzo/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the Vanadium miners news.

April saw a slower month for vanadium news, but we did get Tesla Master Plan 3. It gives the world a blueprint on how to move to a 100% renewable energy future. A

Europe Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1 year chart

Vanadiumprice.com

China and Europe Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% prices

Vanadiumprice.com

ResearchAndMarkets forecasts VRFBs to grow from US$237.5M in 2022 to US$1.3B by 2030

ResearchAndMarkets

Global VRFB intallation forecasts 2022 to 2030

Guidehouse Insights

CRU forecasts vanadium demand to double by 2032 mostly due to VRFB's

CRU

Large scale deployments of VRFB globally are becoming more common

Technology Metals Australia company presentation

Tesla Master Plan 3 - Summary of key requirements needed for the world to move to 100% clean sustainable energy, including electric transportation

Tesla

Tesla Master Plan 3

Tesla

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
26.09K Followers
Leader of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV [AMS:AMG], LARGO RESOURCES [TSX:LGO], NEOMETALS [ASX:NMT], AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM [ASX:AVL], SYRAH RESOURCES [ASX:SYR] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

