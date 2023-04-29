Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Checking In On CRH plc Post The 26 April Trading Update

Apr. 29, 2023 5:41 AM ETCRH plc (CRH), CRHCF
More Ideas Than Money profile picture
More Ideas Than Money
133 Followers

Summary

  • Operationally things are chugging along swimmingly, and the company has guided to better sales, EBITDA and margins for the first half of the year.
  • The company plans to host an extraordinary general meeting on the 8th of June to see shareholder approval for a change in primary listing to the USA from the UK.
  • This remains a catalyst for a significant potential rerating as CRH trades at a meaningful discount to US peers.
  • Patience is required as there are many moving parts involved but the reward could be substantial.

Big orange road roller upon a cloudy sky

Avatar_023

Checking in on CRH

In a follow up to my article published on 9 March 2023, CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) released a trading update on the 26th of April 2023. Let's jump in and check how things are going.

Operationally

Table Description automatically generated with medium confidence

CRH peer group valuations (Seeking Alpha)

Chart Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha screens (Seeking Alpha)

A picture containing table Description automatically generated

PE vs Peers (Analyst)

A picture containing shape Description automatically generated

EV/EBITDA vs Peers (Analyst)

Background pattern Description automatically generated

DCF valuation (Analyst)

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Average of the various valuations (Analyst)

This article was written by

More Ideas Than Money profile picture
More Ideas Than Money
133 Followers
I'm an optimist. I look forward to a brighter future. As the world evolves so must our investment style. Opportunities are everywhere but having the right mindset, being humble and having a can do, never stop learning attitude is critical to success. We can beat the market but it's likely to come with more volatility. I'm ok with that, I have a plan. Opinions are my own and are not financial or stock advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.