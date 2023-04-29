Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Easy Channel Check Shows Cutera Has A Hit Product

Apr. 29, 2023 6:00 AM ETCutera, Inc. (CUTR)
Kingsley Park Research profile picture
Kingsley Park Research
420 Followers

Summary

  • Cutera has sold off on major boardroom drama.
  • CUTR has successfully launched AviClear, the biggest advance in acne treatment in decades.
  • Aviclear could easily produce more than $150m of recurring revenue at 50%+ margins.
  • A simple channel check that anyone can do shows that the product is likely to produce a large amount of revenue.
  • The combination of boardroom drama and the successful launch make CUTR extremely attractive.

Female dermatologist performing a procedure on a client

Michele Pevide/E+ via Getty Images

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) has a major product, AviClear, which could become the market leader in the acne market. It is easy to do a simple channel check that shows that the product is generally being used by >3 patients

This article was written by

Kingsley Park Research profile picture
Kingsley Park Research
420 Followers
Long/short equity strategy, flexible and opportunistic. Focused on tech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CUTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.