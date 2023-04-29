Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Why CME Group Is A Dividend Stock To Watch Right Now

Apr. 29, 2023 6:16 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.24K Followers

Summary

  • Chicago-based CME Group is my largest financial investment, thanks to its excellent business model, which comes with low capital requirements and a very high and sustainable dividend yield.
  • The company is off to a good start this year thanks to strong volumes, higher margins, and elevated volatility.
  • I believe that CME is significantly undervalued and poised to outperform its peers on a long-term basis. I'm adding to my position on stock price weakness.

CME Group logo sign on the building in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Financial stocks aren't doing so well this year. Carnage in the banking sector and elevated risks have caused significant underperformance. One stock that has done relatively well is CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), which has been a core holding

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

CME Group

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

CME Group

Image

Leo Nelissen

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

CME Group

Image

CME Group

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.24K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CME, HBAN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.