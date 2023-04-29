BDC Weekly Review: Early Q1 Guidance Is Positive
Summary
- We take a look at the action in business development companies through the third week of April and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
- BDCs were flat over the week. The sector has underperformed the broader income space since the start of the bank tremor in early March.
- Early Q1 guidance from a number of BDCs have been positive, supporting our view of solid Q1 results.
- Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Apr. 22
Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.
We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of April.
Market Action
BDCs were slightly lower this week despite some sizable moves over several days. Month to date, the sector is fairly flat as well with BBDC and TRIN underperforming and HRZN in the lead, alongside two BDCs - CSWC and MAIN - that have provided positive Q1 guidance.
Sector valuation has remained in a fairly narrow range of 89-93% over the last month or so after the sizable drop in early March on the back of the bank news.
Market Themes
BDCs have started providing some guidance ahead of the Q1 earnings season. Capital Southwest (CSWC) is guiding NII in the range of $0.64-0.65, an uplift from $0.62 in Q4. NAV is projected to be in the range of $16.30-$16.40 also up from $16.25 from Q4.
Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) chimed in that it set new quarterly records for net income and NAV which is good news.
Elsewhere, the Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) said it made $157m of new originations in Q1. This is pretty low given its past track record but isn’t necessarily good or bad and could just reflect a low level of repayments which keeps capital tied up in existing loans and/or the desire by the company to keep leverage contained. Total investments increased by $34m which also doesn’t provide a lot of info in the absence of what happened to the debt but is suggestive of reasonably stable NAV.
Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) said it originated $47m of new loans and $18m on a net basis. The combination of positive net new investments as well as replacing older with new loans should keep net income moving higher given credit spreads on private deals have risen by around 1% from 2021 levels. Apart from fairly high dividend coverage in the sector this is another factor which should cushion net income if short-term rates start to fall in the medium term.
Market Commentary
There was a question about a Wells-Fargo report on GBDC that implied there was a change in the fee structure - “The BDC now sends 20% of its pre-incentive fee NOI to the manager, roughly twice its historical level”. Basically what they’re saying is that because the company’s net income has risen (due to higher leverage and higher base rates), more of it is falling above the hurdle which accrues to the BDC as an incentive fee.
As many investors know, the way BDC fees work is that there are 3 levels of fees - the good old management fee which is applied to total assets (ex-cash), a net income incentive fee where the company takes all of the net income between X and Y% (for GBDC it’s between 8% and 10%) plus some percentage, usually 15-20%, above Y% and a net capital gain incentive fee which takes 15-20% of all net capital gains (possibly with some lookback).
WFC’s point is that because GBDC net income has risen (in part due to their proactive leverage increase) - as of Q4 it was 9.8% annualized - more of the net income is going to management i.e. the 1.8% above 8%.
That’s obviously fairly inefficient for BDC investors as they’re on the hook for higher leverage but don’t get the benefit of the higher net income (until it rises further above 10%).
That’s all true however you can make the same argument for many other strong BDC performers. Overall, it’s hard to get worked up about this as it’s a nice problem to have if the BDC is generating a lot of income which allows it to earn a higher incentive fee. The risk is if it’s doing that at the expense of asset quality. That doesn’t seem to be the case for GBDC yet (either now or historically).
Stance And Takeaways
BDCs have underperformed since the initial bank tremor in early March as the following chart shows.
A big reason for this is that interest rates have fallen across the board which has supported longer-duration sectors. Even preferreds which are the epicenter of the bank fallout, have outperformed BDCs in this stretch. Another possible reason for the underperformance is due to the drop in short-term rates and the expectation of a near-term Fed pivot (which would push net income lower) however this hasn't stopped loans from putting up positive returns in this period.
We expect the sector to put up another strong quarter over Q1, however the backdrop for the sector is turning less favorable as the positive net income impulse is coming to an end, borrower interest coverage is moving lower and bank loan defaults are increasing. We remain on the sidelines at the moment after lightening up on our sector allocation prior to the March valuation tantrum.
Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.
Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.
Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.
Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!
This article was written by
At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.
Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)