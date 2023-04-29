Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MercadoLibre: Downgrading Stock On Argentina Risks

Apr. 29, 2023 6:35 AM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)1 Comment
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MercadoLibre continues to generate strong top and bottom line growth even as e-commerce peers lap tough comps.
  • The company has benefited from an increase in 3P sales.
  • The stock does not look expensive considering the strong balance sheet and profitability.
  • I am concerned about the interest and inflation rate situation in Argentina and the stock has not priced in such risks.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Tech And Media Elites Attend Allen And Company Annual Meetings In Idaho

Drew Angerer

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has bounced strongly off the lows as the Latin America e-commerce juggernaut continues to deliver strong profitable growth. In spite of a tough macro environment and tough comparables, MELI has somehow continued to grow GMV and

Chart
Data by YCharts

GMV

2022 Q4 Presentation

revenue

2022 Q4 Presentation

country-level revenues

2022 Q4 Presentation

gross margin

2022 Q4 Presentation

operating margin

2022 Q4 Presentation

credit quality

2022 Q4 Presentation

balance sheet

2022 Q4 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 10 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
28.15K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.