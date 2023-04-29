Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

U.S. Recession Probability Reaches 67%

  • The NBER is notoriously slow in identifying when the business cycle in the U.S. either peaks before going into recession or troughs when coming out of one.
  • Analysts have built models to try to predict the timing of when the country's business cycle has changed when evidence is building that it has, long before the NBER makes its "official" determination.
  • The current probability of a recession being officially determined to have begun between 27 April 2023 and 27 April 2024 is 67.0%.

What month will the National Bureau of Economic Research someday get around to saying marked the beginning of the next recession in the U.S.?

The NBER is notoriously slow in identifying when the business cycle in the U.S. either

Recession Probability Track, 20 January 2021 through 27 April 2023

