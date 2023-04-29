Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

First Republic Could Make Failure Safe Again

Apr. 29, 2023 6:45 AM ETFRC
Lipper Alpha Insight
Summary

  • First Republic has lost 60% of its market value in the 3 days since it said $100 billion of deposits, or more than half, fled during the first 3 months of the year.
  • The stricken lender might survive if a rival, or several, injected new equity. But why would they?
  • There’s enough in what’s left at First Republic to safeguard the most important creditors, at least.
  • Unlike at SVB and Signature, the bulk of First Republic’s uninsured depositors aren’t small businesses with workers to pay, but other banks.

Troubled First Republic Bank Reports First Quarter Earnings

By Breakingviews

When Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) failed in March, U.S. authorities bailed out their depositors regardless of size. The response signaled that when a mid-sized U.S. lender collapses, doing anything less might

Lipper Alpha Insight
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

