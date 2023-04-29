Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 6:40 AM ETConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB), CNOBP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.42K Followers

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Siya Vansia - Chief Brand and Innovation Officer

Frank Sorrentino - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Burns - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Matthew Breese - Steven

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Siya Vansia, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer. Please go ahead.

Siya Vansia

Good morning and welcome to today's conference call to review ConnectOne's results for the First Quarter 2023 and to update you on recent developments. On today's conference call, we bring Sorrentino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Bill Burns, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also with us is Elizabeth Magennis, President of ConnectOne Bank and Steve Primiano, EVP and Treasurer.

I'd also like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's conference call that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in our SEC filings. The forward-looking statements included in this conference call are only made as of the date of this call and the company is not obligated to publicly update or revise them.

In addition, certain terms used in this call are non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations of which are provided in the company's earnings release and accompanying tables or schedules, which have been filed today on Form 8-K with the SEC and may also be

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.