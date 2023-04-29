'FAMANG' On Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning?

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

A Fair Treatment on Microsoft

After publishing my 38th article, titled, "Unsung Shadow Fireworks" [USFs] on Apr. 19, 2023, I have pondered about my treatment of a tech giant Microsoft (MSFT):

"Amazingly, all FAANG (META or Facebook, AAPL, AMZN, NFLX, and GOOG) …are in these two tables, although the data contain only 54 equities… (From USFs)"

I have read at least a-half-dozen SA articles regarding the competition between Microsoft and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) on the Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning [AIML], and MSFT has moved a bit further than GOOL on the AI game.

MSFT enrolls as #14th, with #6th GOOG (Google) and #12th META (Facebook) in Table 3 which rose by 2% to 2.99%. Table 2, which listed the 3%-or-more-increased stocks, contains #1st (Apple (AAPL)), #2nd (Amazon (AMZN)), and #12th (Netflix (NFLX)).

FAANG, however, hugged five members only, excluding the perhaps frontrunner on the AIML, MSFT. What do you think about this incident?

My only suggestion is to change the group identity from "FAANG" to "FAMANG." That's why this new identity enters the title.

Another Related Matter Happened Today (Apr. 25th. 2023, Tuesday)

"To my dear readers: My very-short -term [VST] Trading Rule over 15 Years Not only my market-analysis framework is simple, but my VST Trading Rule also is simple: 1) The betting max is 1K, 2) the minimum taking a gain is +1%, and 3) the Current daily gain target [DGT] is $100 or the Current annual gain target [AGT] is $25K (= $500x50 weeks). Rule 1 and Rule 2 have been the same since 2008, but Rule 3 has reflected the market conditions: It has been around $200 - $300 in the DGT or $50K - $75K in AGT until 2020. The reasons for the low Current target would be found in my various articles. The constant and simple Rule 1 and Rule 2 over 15 years have helped me to minimize the trading mistakes. Every time the cost of buy orders is less than 1K and the minimum proceeds is around $1.01K, but quite often much higher than the minimum. Today (Apr. 25th, Tuesday) the market was very bad for me. I barely made $34.65 in an unfriendly session. Whether the market was bad or good, I check my holdings' activity in the post-market (or after-hour trading). One holding popped up, gaining +6.25% at 7:25 p.m. ET: It's MSFT which reported earnings at closing. I sold out 3 shares of MSFT, and took a gain of $28.05 (2.87%), and my daily gain increased to $62.07. The whole purpose of this honest illustration is to help readers to adopt what I have done to make a living in the last 15 years. Keep in mind that the gains in VST Trading merely add on the top of my well-diversified Portfolios until 2020, and my online savings after 2020 during the wrong "bear" market and perhaps a wrong "recession" which were explained in my articles. (From my comment in "Recession Forecast?")

META (Facebook) Acceded to MSFT (Microsoft)

As shown in Table 1, Tuesday (Apr. 25th) a huge loss (-1.58%) was logged, and Wednesday (Apr. 26th) added another loss (-0.38%): The combining two-day-back-to-back losses, -1.96%, registered in the loss column. All bulls, including me, worried about Today (Apr. 27th, Thursday)'s market.

Thursday (Apr. 27th), one day before the end of April (Friday), recouped the exact losses (-1.96%), closing 4,135.35, and gaining +1.96%. Charles Schwab reported:

"The broader market was boosted by a huge gain in Meta Platforms (META 238.56, +29.16, +13.9%) after its earnings report, which helped foster a sense of relief that the mega-cap leaders are still performing relatively well from an operational standpoint and maintaining their position as market leaders." (The italics are mine)

The Schwab report continued:

"The positive price action was also stemming from an improved economic outlook. Favorable earnings and/or guidance from the industrials sector and other companies, along with the healthy 3.4% increase in real final sales in Q1 and initial jobless claims that continue to run well below recession-like levels, helped to calm concerns about the economy being at imminent risk of a hard landing." (The italics are mine)

The Monthly Update of the Current Uptrend as of Apr. 28

Table 1: Momentums & Trends (Feb. 01, 2023 - Apr. 28, 2023) Date Close %CH m/P 01/31/23 4,076.60 * * 02/01/23 4,119.21 1.05% P 02/02/23 4,179.76 1.47% P 02/03/23 4,136.48 -1.04% m 02/06/23 4,111.08 -0.61% m 02/07/23 4,164.00 1.29% P 02/08/23 4,117.86 -1.11% m 02/09/23 4,081.50 -0.88% m 02/10/23 4,090.46 0.22% P 02/13/23 4,137.29 1.14% P 02/14/23 4,136.13 -0.03% m 02/15/23 4,147.60 0.28% P 02/16/23 4,090.41 -1.38% m 02/17/23 4,079.09 -0.28% m 02/21/23 3,997.34 -2.00% m 02/22/23 3,991.05 -0.16% m 02/23/23 4,012.32 0.53% P 02/24/23 3,970.04 -1.05% m 02/27/23 3,982.24 0.31% P 02/28/23 3,970.15 -0.30% m 03/01/23 3,951.39 -0.47% m 03/02/23 3,981.35 0.76% P 03/03/23 4,045.64 1.61% P 03/06/23 4,048.42 0.07% P 03/07/23 3,986.37 -1.53% m 03/08/23 3,992.01 0.14% P 03/09/23 3,918.32 -1.85% m 03/10/23 3,861.59 -1.45% m 03/13/23 3,855.76 -0.15% m 03/14/23 3,919.29 1.65% P 03/15/23 3,891.93 -0.70% m 03/16/23 3,960.28 1.76% P 03/17/23 3,916.64 -1.10% m 03/20/23 3,951.57 0.89% P 03/21/23 4,002.87 1.30% P 03/22/23 3,936.97 -1.65% m 03/23/23 3,948.72 0.30% P 03/24/23 3,970.99 0.56% P 03/27/23 3,977.53 0.16% P 03/28/23 3,971.27 -0.16% m 03/29/23 4,027.81 1.42% P 03/30/23 4,050.83 0.57% P 03/31/23 4,109.31 1.44% P 04/03/23 4,124.51 0.37% P 04/04/23 4,100.60 -0.58% m 04/05/23 4,090.38 -0.25% m 04/06/23 4,105.02 0.36% P 04/10/23 4,109.11 0.10% P 04/11/23 4,108.94 0.00% P 04/12/23 4,091.95 -0.41% m 04/13/23 4,146.22 1.33% P 04/14/23 4,137.64 -0.21% m 04/17/23 4,151.32 0.33% P 04/18/23 4,154.87 0.09% P 04/19/23 4,154.52 -0.01% * 04/20/23 4,129.79 -0.60% m 04/21/23 4,133.52 0.09% P 04/24/23 4,137.04 0.09% P 04/25/23 4,071.63 -1.58% m 04/26/23 4,055.99 -0.38% m 04/27/23 4,135.35 1.96% P 04/28/23 4,169.58 0.83% P NOTE 1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. m/P: minus/Plus. Click to enlarge

Table 1 pitches 1) 1m/1P: 11 vs. 6 (m has EDGE), 2) 2m/2P: 4 vs. 6 (P has EDGE), 3m/3P: 1 vs. 4 (P has BIG EDGE), and 4m/4P: 1 vs. 1 (even).

"P" added an EDGE on 2m/2P (4 vs. 6) on the top of one BIG EDGE on 3m/3p (! vs. 4).

Table 2: The m/P on Friday Feb.,2023, Mar., 2023, and Apr. 2023 Month Date Feb. 3 10 17 24 * m/P m P m m * Mar. 3 10 17 24 31 m/P P m m P P Apr. 6 14 21 28 * m/P P m P P * NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 2, by using Table 1. Click to enlarge

As of Q1 2023 (Jan., Feb., and Mar.), the votes on Friday were 5 vs. 8 in favor of "P". In Jan. "P" had 4 votes out of 4 so in Feb. and Mar. the votes were tilted to 5 vs. 3, favorable to 'm'.

When each week in Apr. was entered:

1st week (Apr.6 instead of Apr. 7 Friday): "m" vs. "P" was 5 vs. 4.

2nd week (Apr. 14): "m" vs. "P" was 6 vs. 4.

3rd week (Apr. 21): "m" vs. "P" was 6 vs. 5.

4th week (Apr. 28): "m" vs. "P" was 6 vs. 6

In sum. "P" filled the deficit from 5 vs. 3 to 6 vs. 6, making EVEN.

One-month-old Uptrend, starting on Mar. 31st, finally has born the strong footing.

Conclusion

I wish for pure professionalism in trading with no discrimination on any stocks. As a human being, not a machine, I have failed to do the equal-opportunity principle on two companies in the text: Microsoft and Facebook.

The Story about MSFT: !) I hate the dominance of "Windows" from the Bill Gates era until now. 2) As a loyal Google Chrome user, I have to complain about Bing or Edge's continuous "interfere" on my screen which is much reduced by Chrome's help. 3) I was an expert on Lotus 1-2-3 so I was deeply disappointed when "Excel" took over Lotus without any "improvement."

The Story about Facebook: 1) I don't like the change in the ticker symbol from FB to META. When FB was in an IPO, I bought it, but took a loss soon. Then FB flew to the sky, making me sad. 2) I really don't understand how to cut a lot of employees to make META stronger in a long term

Currently, nevertheless, whenever they appear on my radar, I don't hesitate to do cherry-packing.