J Sainsbury: Still Lacking Clear Drivers For Outperformance

Apr. 29, 2023 8:33 AM ETJ Sainsbury plc (JSAIY), JSNSF
Mark Dockray
Summary

  • UK grocer J Sainsbury reported a so-so set of results for FY2022/23, with retail margins falling amid its ongoing battle to hold on to market share.
  • These shares have underperformed since my first article on the stock, and with the earnings outlook looking stagnant, I expect that to continue.
  • Without an uptick in growth prospects, investors should demand a lower earnings multiple here.

I wasn't all that bullish on UK grocer J Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY)(OTCQX:JSNSF) when I first covered it back in 2021. A fiercely competitive operating environment had led to material profit margin erosion over the years, and

Chart
Data by

J Sainsbury Annual Retail Operating Margin

Data Source: J Sainsbury Annual Results Releases

J Sainsbury Operating Margin Waterfall FY2022/23

Image Source: J Sainsbury plc FY2022/23 Results Presentation

J Sainsbury plc Financial Services Operating Profit Waterfall FY2022/23

Image Source: J Sainsbury plc FY2022/23 Results Presentation

J Sainsbury Grocery Volume Performance Versus Market FY2022/23

Image Source: J Sainsbury plc FY2022/23 Results Presentation

J Sainsbury Customer Satisfaction Metrics Versus Peers

Image Source: J Sainsbury plc FY2022/23 Results Presentation

J Sainsbury Annual Return On Capital Employed

Data Source: J Sainsbury Annual Results Releases

I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

