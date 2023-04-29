Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tutor Perini: Unique Turnaround Opportunity

Apr. 29, 2023 8:44 AM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)GVA
Summary

  • Tutor Perini is one of the most beat-up stocks I follow. It is worth more dead than alive now.
  • But help is coming in the form of $1.2 trillion in Federal infrastructure grants to state and local agencies, Tutor’s customers. The first grants went out last fall.
  • The infrastructure boom started early from state budget surpluses in 2020-2021.
  • Even in the event of a recession, the Federal infrastructure money is still coming.
  • I view this as a unique turnaround opportunity in this group.
Man"s legs on newly laid asphalt during road construction

wabeno/iStock via Getty Images

Recession Sledding

On top of mind for a lot of investors is the possibility of recession later this year or next. I think it's roughly a 50-50 shot, and if it does happen, we will see it begin Q4

Chart showing rise in infrastructure spending after the current fiscal year began in most states.

Transportation, power, waste/sewer, water, conservation/development (Census Bureau)

Chart showing ballooning payment disputes for TPC in 2020 and 2021, coming back down in 2022. The amount in dispute is more than the current market cap.

TPC annual reports

Chart showing real public infrastructure spending declining from a 2003 peak

Transportation, power, waste/sewer, water, conservation/development (BEA)

Confirmation Bias Is Your Enemy.

Tech and macro. Deep analysis of long term sectoral trends, and the opportunities arising from them. I promise not to bore you. Author of Long View Capital, a Marketplace service for long-term investors. Risk Factors: I am also wrong sometimes.

Comments

