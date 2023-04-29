asbe

How Gold has Performed Lately and Why

Early last month, roughly coinciding with fears of a full-blown banking crisis following the second and third-largest bank failures in US history, the rise in the ounce of gold sparked a fire under, surging to a 12-month high of $2,048.60 intraday on April 13.

Gold has nearly tripled gains in US stocks as the latter attempted to emerge from the ashes of 2022, their worst year since 2008. Last year the top three indices for US-listed equity investors performed as follows: S&P 500 (^GSPC) -19% NASDAQ Composite (^IXIC) -30% and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) -9%.

The chart below from Investing.com shows that Gold Futures - Jun 2023 (GCM3), a benchmark for gold (dark yellow colored line), has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX), a benchmark for US-listed equities (blue colored line), since early March to date.

Source: Investing.com

The First Republic Bank (FRC) deposit exodus in March, as its earnings report for the first quarter of 2023 revealed on April 24, could spark another rally in gold as the metal is viewed as a safe land amid banking crisis headwinds. The odds are slim, though, as investors may have already discounted the event last month when other banks injected $30 billion to stabilize shaky conditions at the San Francisco-based mid-tier Regional Bank.

The Gold Bull Market Should Give Way to a Bear Market

Assuming an end to the banking crisis, the bull market for gold should give way to a bear market on the prospect of further rising interest rates or the biggest deterrent now to investing in the precious metal.

Gold does not pay a coupon, but bonds do, so the second asset class is preferred in a high-yield environment, leading to a higher opportunity cost of holding gold over bonds. Additionally, the disinflation process continues as annual inflation rates fall in the US and Europe, further fueling demand for bonds as they are fixed-income securities, while gold is losing much of its safe-haven appeal among seasoned investors.

This is the trend that can be deduced by Savita Subramanian and her equity strategy team at Bank of America (BAC) Global Research in one of their notes to investors, as reported by Yahoo Morning Brief on April 25:

"everyone hates stocks and loves bonds: individual investors are selling stocks to buy bonds, institutional investors and asset allocators have the lowest stock v. bond allocation since 2009, and one [in] three Wall Street strategists tracked by Bloomberg expect a 5%+ drop from here."

BAC Global Research's equity strategy team's note to investors compares bonds to equities, not gold, but since equities and gold are positively correlated, the preference for bonds over equities during asset allocation is equivalent to the preference for bonds over gold as bonds and gold are negatively correlated.

The following two charts from Investing.com clarify what has just been mentioned.

The Gold Futures vs. US500 chart (the benchmark for the US stock market) shows that the correlation coefficient [cc], indicated by a light purple area curve in the underlying quadrant, indicates the tendency of the market to move in the same direction as gold price movements.

Source: Investing.com

Not so much for the final value of 0.5655 for the CC indicator, which is currently suggesting a positive correlation between the two assets, but because the light purple areas of the curve are historically more present in the upper part of the cc chart than in the lower part.

Instead, the correlation between gold futures and the yield on US 10-year bonds (the benchmark for US bonds) is negative, as the purple area of the curve is prevalent in the lower section of the chart (that is below the zero line).

Source: Investing.com

The above chart shows the tendency of bonds to move in the opposite direction of gold price movements.

Gold Is Overvalued and the Recent Rally Is Not on Solid Pillars

So, looking back at 2022, it has not been a good year for those seeking significant appreciation in the value of gold assets, as central banks' tightening of monetary policy to curb runaway inflation has led to a bull market in fixed yield and not gold.

Despite the high yields, many have been buying the precious metal's safe haven status lately as a countermeasure against headwinds from the US regional banking crisis, defying the logic of 2022 and with no prospect of victory.

These investors were seduced by the propaganda that gold was a hedge against the risk of a financial crisis, ignoring that the precious metal offers no real security in this regard.

Since the end of the gold bullion standard in 1971, i.e., since the end of US dollar-gold convertibility, the money supply has increased exponentially. It has gotten to a point where the central bank's gold reserves are only a marginal representation of the money supply. Therefore, gold cannot provide any protection in the event of a currency panic when banks collapse.

The speculation process, fueled by the misconception that gold protects against financial risks, led to an overvaluation of the metal price, which is not on solid pillars. This situation carries a significant risk of suffering major consequences once the gold market turns bearish and the conditions for negative sentiment towards the precious metal are, in fact, already in place.

Another Hawkish Stance on Interest Rates Could Bode Badly for Gold

From the FOMC meeting on May 3, rate traders expect Federal Funds rates to hike 25 basis points to 5-5.25% with a probability of 89.1% (vs. a month ago 47.2%).

As for the cost of borrowing in Europe, the European Central Bank [ECB] is most likely to hike rates another 50 basis points to 4% from the May 4 meeting, reports Reuters.com, for the seventh straight month of rate hikes.

Philip Lane, chief economist and member of the ECB's executive board, also shares the view of another rate hike in May, signaling in an interview with Le Monde on April 25 that inflation has not yet been tackled.

However, these may not be the final hikes for a series that's lasting a little longer than anticipated. The long-awaited pause in interest rate hikes will only materialize once central bankers receive clear signals that inflation is moving back to the medium-term target of 2%. But those signals won't come as long as core inflation remains too high in the US and Europe and the workforce is resilient despite dramatic job cuts in the tech sector.

So, after another 70-basis point rate hike in October, which money markets are currently pricing in according to Reuters.com, the ECB would do well for the International Monetary Fund to hike rates until mid-2024, according to another article of the London-based news agency.

These rate hikes will put downward pressure on the price of gold, which analysts at Trading Economics estimate will fall from $1,996.95 per ounce right now to the price target of $1,779.15 to be reached in a year, for a decline of 11% compared to current levels.

Investors would therefore like to consider the idea of selling shares of securities that track the price of gold, perhaps starting with the publicly traded shares of gold mining companies.

Why Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Should be on a Sell List

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) should be sold for three reasons. First, Harmony Gold stock could fall very quickly if the price of gold falls. Second, persistent inflation will continue to drive up the company's operating expenses, which combined with expectations of flat production and lower gold prices could potentially hurt profit margins and cash flow, and hence create further headwinds for the share price. And third, the stock price is currently very high after the gold bull market, which puts it in a situation where it has little room to go much higher, but lots of room to go steeply down.

About Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, based in Randfontein, South Africa, is a gold exploration, mining and processing company.

The company mined 1.49 million ounces of gold and gold equivalent in fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2022, and completed a mineral reserve estimate of 39.8 million gold and gold equivalent ounces.

Production came from 9 underground mines in the Witwatersrand Basin, one open pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt an several tailings treatment plants, all located in South Africa. This segment produced 1.37 million ounces of gold production in 2022, accounting for 92% of total production from mineral reserves of ≈ 21.6 million ounces.

Production also came from Papua New Guinea where Harmony Gold operated a gold and silver open pit mine called Hidden Valley which produced 119,182 ounces of gold or 8% of the South African company's total gold equivalent production in fiscal year 2022.

The Papua New Guinea mineral deposit has total reserves of ≈ 18.2 million ounces of gold and gold equivalent.

In Papua New Guinea, Harmony Gold is also advancing the metals project called the Wafi Golpu Project in Morobe Province through a 50:50 joint venture agreement with Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF).

The Wafi Golpu project is targeting copper production of 161,000 tonnes per year to be mined by block cave method and the copper underground deposit will have a life of ≈ 30 years of operations. Harmony's subsidiary there will also be engaged in the recovery of gold, silver and molybdenum for secondary production.

Mineral reserves at the Wafi Golpu project are believed to host 4.9 million tonnes of copper grading 1.2% and 11 million ounces of gold grading 0.86 grams of gold per ton of mineral.

A specific mining lease at Wafi Golpu requires a mine development agreement, the terms of which are currently being discussed between the Harmony Gold - Newcrest Mining joint venture and the Government of Papua NEW Guinea. Apparently, there are a number of tax issues and others that need to be addressed before negotiations can move into new stages of the permitting process. Earlier this month the joint venture and the government of Papua New Guinea [PNG] reached a non-binding agreement whereby the government of PNG would participate in the project while the JV would invest in local infrastructure and social development projects for the nearby communities.

Harmony Gold Mining's portfolio of mineral assets includes the Eva copper mine project, acquired in December 2022, and Eva copper consists of an iron oxide-copper-gold resource in Northwest Queensland, Australia, undergoing construction of an open pit copper and gold mine.

Eva Copper intends to mine 224,000 ounces of gold and gold equivalent or ≈ 15% of Harmony Gold's total production and run operations for ≈ 15 years. Eva Copper has 3.9 million ounces of gold and gold equivalent hosted in reserves.

How Harmony Gold Performed in the First Half of Fiscal 2023 and Near-Term Prospects

For the first half of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022, the group produced 740,665 ounces of gold, down 5% year-on-year and below the production trend observed in fiscal 2022.

The mines returned less volumes of metal despite a 5% increase in metal grade recovered from underground deposit operations and which was ≈ 5.68 grams of gold per ton of mineral [g/t]. Going forward, underground gold grades should remain below 5.6 g/t and with these recoveries, Harmony Gold estimates that total gold production for fiscal 2023 will not exceed 1.5 million ounces, an increase of less than 1% over the fiscal year 2022, at best because the guidance also has a floor of 1.4 million ounces.

The all-in-sustaining cost per ounce [AISC/oz] decreased 4% year-on-year to $1,600 in H1 FY 2023 and for the full fiscal 2023, it is expected to trade around $1,530/oz. [down 4.4% from H1 FY 2023]. However, there is the unknown factor of exchange rate fluctuations between the South African Rand and the US Dollar that will influence the metric.

Total costs for the first half of fiscal 2023 decreased 2% year-on-year to $1,627/oz, while capital expenditures were flat year-on-year at $210 million.

Despite lower costs and higher gold prices, EBITDA fell 19% year-on-year to $479 million in H1 2023 on an 8% lower revenue of $1.343 billion. The EBITDA margin fell 461 basis points to 35.7% in H1 FY 2023 compared to 40.3% in H1 FY 2022.

Headline earnings for the first half of 2023 were $0.17 per share, or flat year-on-year.

Year over year, operating free cash flow decreased by 25% to $113 million and net free cash flow decreased by 76% to $20 million.

In addition, net debt increased 630% year over year to $277 million and the net debt to EBITDA ratio deteriorated to 0.6x in H1 FY2023 from 0.1x in H1 FY2022, after acquiring the $170 million Eva copper project in December 2022.

Harmony says it is still comfortable with this level of financial leverage but preferred not to announce an interim dividend this time anyway, attributing the decision to a need to allocate additional funds to growth projects.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023 as a whole, the prospect of flat production compared to fiscal 2022 coupled with the expectation of lower gold prices and inflationary pressures on labor costs and production inputs (diesel and other consumables) could result in a further decline in Harmony's EBITDA margin and cash flow.

How Harmony Stock Price Could Change if Gold Turns Bearish

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares are positively correlated with gold futures (see the chart below) and have high beta gold. This metric measures how much Harmony Gold's share price changes when the price of gold falls or rises.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Harmony Gold's beta gold is nearly 3x and is calculated using a linear model where weekly changes in Harmony Gold's share price are the output (or dependent variable) while weekly changes in the gold price are the inputs (or the independent variable).

The linear model was run for the last 52 trading weeks ending April 23, 2023, and no further in the past as markets in 2023 are likely to look the same as they did in 2022 given the same macroeconomic and geopolitical factors such as the war in the Ukraine and US-China tensions.

2.97x means that, on average, every 1% drop in gold prices should result in a nearly 3% drop in Harmony Gold's share price. The R^2 coefficient of 55.12% indicates that the change in gold price explains 55.12% of the change in Harmony Gold's share price, making the assumed model acceptable for forecasting.

The Stock Price Valuation

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited have gone up like crazy over the past month on the gold rally fueled by fears of a banking crisis and today the shares appear to be trading at very high levels objectively.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares traded at $4.61 per unit as of this writing for a market cap of ≈ $2.9 billion fluctuating between a lower limit of $1.94 per share and a higher limit of $4.79 per share over the past 52 weeks.

Shares are very close to the 52-week range higher limit and are trading significantly above the 200-day simple moving average of $3.85, above the 100-day simple moving average of $3.71, and significantly above the 50-day simple moving average of $3.32.

The chart below shows that the 14-day relative strength indicator of 62.46 is close to the overbought level, meaning the stock price has little room to trade significantly above current levels while there is a cliff if gold falls.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With shares trading very high while margins and cash flow are on course to report further declines, investors may be willing to sell some shares of Harmony Gold and take some profit from the investment.

There is a risk in selling Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares now and this is represented by the possibility of missing an opportunity to benefit from higher share prices should gold recover its rally.

If the economy enters a recession, investors will seek gold for its safe-haven status against the headwinds of the negative cycle, and robust demand for the metal will follow pushing up the price of the ounce and the market value of gold-denominated assets, including Harmony Gold.

The US economy appears to be showing signs of easing, with gross domestic product growing at an annualized rate of 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023 versus an expansion rate of 2.6% in the final quarter of 2022, according to a preliminary estimate reported by Trading Economics.

However, a soft landing for the economy is also possible as consumer spending grows well even though core inflation remains stubbornly high and public spending accelerates to revitalize the US economy. In addition, a weaker US dollar supports the trade balance and also contributes positively to GDP growth.

Conclusion

Due to the continued tightening of monetary policy, the market could switch into a bearish mode for gold, which would drag down the market valuation of all securities that track the precious metal.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited could fall significantly as the stock price tends to amplify changes in the gold price.

From an operational perspective, Harmony Gold's production is on track to be flat or at best marginally higher in fiscal 2023 compared to fiscal 2022 and inflationary pressures are impacting operating expenses. On top of this, consider the possibility of a lower gold price by year-end, and the mix of factors could potentially weigh on margins and cash flow, which have already contracted in the first half of fiscal 2023.

The shares are trading at very high levels, so investors may want to sell some shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and reap some profit from the investment.