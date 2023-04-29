Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ambarella: Edge AI Solutions Offer Long-Term Revenue Growth

Apr. 29, 2023 8:57 AM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)
Summary

  • Ambarella is a growing technology company offering its customers differentiated AI-driven edge computing solutions.
  • The company covers IoT, automotive and industrial end markets with significant long-term growth opportunities.
  • The company's shares can be purchased around the current price keeping in mind that it's a long-term game.

Computer hard disk drive HDD and micro proseccor

delihayat

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is a low-growth technology company. I expect its revenue will grow at a CAGR of around 6% in the next five years driven by its differentiated automotive domain controller and robotic application semiconductor products. The company's expertise in developing

This article was written by

Alpine Capital profile picture
Alpine Capital
760 Followers
I am a growth-focused full-time investor with 20+ years of investing experience. I write on Seeking Alpha to sharpen up my stock picking skills and to share my investment ideas with Seeking Alpha readers.

