Timing The Stock Market With The Conference Board Leading Economic Index

Georg Vrba profile picture
Georg Vrba
Summary

  • This ETF trading model uses the Conference Board Leading Economic Index to determine “Risk-On” periods for equities.
  • A universe is defined from the SPDR, Vanguard, and PowerShares ETF providers for the sectors healthcare, energy, communication, technology, and general multi-sector funds, holding large-mega cap stocks from the United States.
  • The model selects 3 ETFs from the previously defined universe at the beginning of a “Risk-On” period and holds these ETFs continuously until the end of the “Risk-On” period.
  • During “Risk-Off” periods for equities, it goes to the gold ETF [GLD] to maximize returns. ETF BND is also a suitable alternative to GLD.
  • The simulation shows that this strategy would have produced over 7 times the total return of SPY with similar risk.

Male hand holding stopwatch

This low turnover model uses a combination of a measure of the economic performance of the United States, market trend indicators, and momentum signals to identify three ETFs likely to perform best at a particular time. Thus, it is only

Georg Vrba is a professional engineer who has been a consulting engineer for many years. In his opinion, mathematical models provide better guidance to market direction than financial "experts." He has developed financial models for the stock market, the bond market, yield curve, gold, silver and recession prediction, most of which are updated weekly at http://imarketsignals.com/.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

