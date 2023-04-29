Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Cloudflare, Canadian National Railway And Berkshire Hathaway

Apr. 29, 2023
The U.S. economy will be in the spotlight next week with the Federal Reserve's policy-making committee meeting on May 2-3 and updates due out on construction spending, factory orders, jobless claims and the headliner at the end of the week with the April jobs report. The employment report is expected to show nonfarm payrolls moderated to +175K job adds in April from +236K in March. That level would imply a six-month moving average job growth of level of around 294K and point to a gradual slowing in hiring activity. All the economic data is expected to lead to another volatile week for the Treasury yields. As for the FOMC meeting, futures trading implies an 84% chance of a 25-point rate increase and 16% for no rate change. While some traders have been betting the rate hikes could end in June, Seeking Alpha analyst Damir Tokic presented the case that increases will be needed at both the June and July meetings due to sticky inflation. The earnings calendar is still heavy with key reports scheduled from Starbucks (SBUX), Apple (AAPL) (preview), AMD (AMD) preview, Ford (F), Check Point Software (CHKP) (preview), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Enbridge (ENB) (preview). Also on the front burner next week, a flurry of sales, deliveries, and earnings reports in the auto sector could add to share price volatility.

