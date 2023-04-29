Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

First Bank (FRBA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Ryan - President and CEO

Andrew Hibshman - CFO

Darleen Gillespie - Chief Retail Bank Officer

Peter Cahill - Chief Lending Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Cucharale - Hovde Group

Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson

Patrick Ryan

I'd like to welcome everyone today to First Bank's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm joined today by Andrew Hibshman, our Chief Financial Officer; Darleen Gillespie, our Chief Retail Banking Officer; and Peter Cahill, our Chief Lending Officer.

Before we begin, Andrew will read the Safe Harbor statement.

Andrew Hibshman

The following discussion may contain forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations, and business of First Bank. We caution that such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially, and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements we make.

We may not update any forward-looking statements we make today for future events or developments. Information about risks and uncertainties are described under Item 1A Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2022, filed with the FDIC.

Pat, back to you.

Patrick Ryan

Thank you, Andrew. I'll provide some high-level thoughts and observations on the quarter and then turn it over to the team to provide a little more detail. And as always, we'll have some time for question and answer at the end.

Overall, I'm very proud of the resiliency displayed by our relationship-driven community banking model. Deposit outflows were there, but they weren't too bad, and they were largely driven by higher-yielding investment opportunities.

Our NIM, our net interest margin held up pretty well despite the heightened deposit competition and the inclusion of additional borrowings we

