Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Debt Ceiling Drama, Past And Present

Apr. 29, 2023 10:33 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
764 Followers

Summary

  • Nobody can predict what the outcome of the current standoff between the Republican House of Representatives and the White House will be.
  • We expect that, if political brinksmanship pushes us close to that event horizon of outright default, some assortment of sober-thinking individuals from the Fed, Treasury, White House, Congress and wherever else will come up with something that solves the immediate problem.
  • Long-term portfolio performance requires the discipline not to flinch when short-term conditions appear volatile.

Directional Sign with Past Future Present Words

porcorex/E+ via Getty Images

The debt ceiling is the financial markets equivalent of the Night of the Living Dead - a zombified relic of some ill-conceived legislation from long ago that lies dormant until Congress has to start talking about it again, at

Debt Ceiling Drama, Past And Present

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
764 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.