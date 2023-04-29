Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 10:48 AM ETExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)
ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Kristoff - VP, IR

Rohit Kapoor - Vice Chairman & CEO

Maurizio Nicolelli - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jared Levine - Cowen

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup

Robert Bamberger - Baird

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Company

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter EXL Service Holdings Incorporated Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, John Kristoff. Please go ahead.

John Kristoff

Thank you, Julia. Hello and thank you for joining EXL's first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. On the call with me today are Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer. We hope you've had an opportunity to review the first quarter press release we issued this morning and we've also posted an earnings slide deck and investor fact sheet to the IR section of our website.

As a reminder, some of the matters we'll discuss this morning are forward-looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, those factors set forth in today's press release, discussed in the company's periodic reports and other documents filed with the SEC. EXL assumes no obligation to update the information presented on this call.

During

