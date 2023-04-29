Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 11:11 AM ETQCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Larry Helling - CEO & Director

Todd Gipple - President, COO, CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Nathan Race - Piper Sandler

Brian Martin - Janney Montgomery

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the QCR Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter of 2023. Yesterday, after market close, the company distributed its first quarter earnings press release. If there is anyone on the call who has not received a copy, you may access it on the company's website, www.qcrh.com.

With us today from management are Larry Helling, CEO; and Todd Gipple, President, COO and CFO. Management will provide a summary of the financial results, and then we'll open up the call to questions from analysts.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the information management will be providing today falls under the guidelines of forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As part of these guidelines, any statements made during this call concerning the company's hopes, beliefs, expectations and predictions of the future are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Additional information on these factors is included in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the company's website.

Additionally, management may refer to non-GAAP measures, which are intended but not substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The press release available on the website contains the financial and other quantitative information to be discussed today as well as the reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay through May 4, 2023. Starting this

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.