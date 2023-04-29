Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 12:05 PM ETPacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Gardner - Chairman, President and CEO

Ronald Nicolas - Senior EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Chris McGratty - KBW

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Andrew Terrell - Stephens

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Pacific Premier Bancorp Q1 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today's event is being recorded.

And at this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Steve Gardner, Chairman and CEO. Sir, please go ahead.

Steven Gardner

Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone, and I appreciate you joining us today. As you're all aware, we released our earnings report for the first quarter of 2023 earlier this morning. We have also published an updated investor presentation with additional information and disclosures on our financial results. If you've not done so already, we encourage you to visit our Investor Relations website to download a copy of the presentation and related materials. I note that our earnings release and investor presentation include a safe harbor statement relative to the forward-looking comments. I encourage each of you to read carefully that statement.

In terms of today's call, I will walk through some of the notable items related to our first quarter performance. Ron Nicolas, our CFO, will also review a few of the details on our financial results, and then we will open up the call to questions. We delivered another quarter of solid financial performance in a challenging operating environment while maintaining a conservative approach to our overall balance sheet strategy.

Our first quarter total revenue was $189.8 million, and we generated earnings per share of $0.66. We continue to produce solid returns with a return on average assets of 1.15% and a

