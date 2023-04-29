Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 12:46 PM ETNordea Bank Abp (NRDBY), NBNKF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCPK:NRDBY) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matti Ahokas - Investor Relations

Frank Vang-Jensen - Chief Executive Officer

Ian Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Andersson - ABG SC

Andreas Hakansson - Danske Bank

Maria Semikhatova - Citi

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Matti Ahokas

Good morning, and welcome to Nordea's First Quarter 2023 Result Presentation. Here in Helsinki. We have our CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen; our CFO, Ian Smith; and my name is Matti Ahokas from Investor Relations.

As usual, we'll start with a presentation by Frank. And after that, you will get a chance to ask questions. To ask a question, please remember to dial into the teleconference.

And with that, I'll leave the floor to our CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Good morning. Today, we have published our first quarter result for '23. In the quarter, we witnessed turbulence in the financial markets and continued high macroeconomic uncertainty. Recent developments, including problems faced by a few specific banks in other countries have reminded us all of the importance of a safe and trusted banking sector.

Nordea is one of the most stable and profitable banks in Europe. Our resilient and diversified business model, sound financial risk position, strong balance sheet and high profitability makes us a safe and trusted partner for customers, employees, shareholders and broader society. Despite the weaker economic environment, we are pleased to report yet another strong set of results in the first quarter.

We continued to drive a solid business performance, underpinned by our financial strength. Our position of strength is evident in the trust and confidence our Nordic customers continue to show in us. This trust and confidence has been reflected in improved external customer ratings, higher market shares in prioritized segments and increased deposits

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.