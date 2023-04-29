Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Telenet Group Holding NV (TLGHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTC:TLGHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Goyens - VP, Treasury and IR

John Porter - CEO

Erik Van den Enden - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Vagman - ING

Nicolas Cote Collison - HSBC

Yemi Falana - Goldman Sachs

Roshan Ranjit - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Telenet First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jess and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. For the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen-only. However, there will be the opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, John Porter, Chief Executive Officer; Erik Van den Enden, Chief Financial Officer; and Rob Goyens, VP Treasury and Investor Relations to begin today's call. Thank you.

Rob Goyens

Thanks, operator and welcome everyone to our first quarter earnings webcast and conference call. As always, all earnings materials, including this presentation, can be found in the results section of our Investor Relations website. And after this call, we will also provide the replay and a transcript for those that may have missed this call.

Before we start, however, I would like to remind you that certain statements in this earnings presentation are forward-looking statements. More information on these statements can be found in the Safe Harbor disclaimer at the beginning of our presentation. Also note that next to reported growth rates, we will also be providing rebased growth rates as our first quarter financial accounts include a full quarter contribution from the acquired Caviar and Eltrona businesses and this was not yet consolidated into our accounts in the first quarter of last year. For more information, thereon, we refer to Section 6.2 of the release and to the toolkit on our Investor Relations website.

