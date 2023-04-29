Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

DSV A/S (DSDVF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 1:02 PM ETDSV A/S (DSDVF), DSDVY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

DSV A/S (OTCPK:DSDVF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jens Bjorn Andersen - CEO

Jens Lund - COO

Michael Ebbe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Joynson - BNP

Michael Rasmussen - Danske Bank

Cristian Nedelcu - UBS

Sathish Sivakumar - Citigroup

Dan Togo - Carnegie

Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America

Sam Bland - JPMorgan

Alexia Dogani - Barclays

Parash Jain - HSBC

Ulrik Bak - SEB

Lars Heindorff - Nordea

Operator

Welcome to the DSV Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2023. [Operator Instructions]. Today, I'm pleased to present Group CEO, Jens Bjorn Andersen; Group COO, Jens Lund; and Group CFO, Michael Ebbe. Speakers, please begin.

Jens Bjorn Andersen

Thank you very much. Welcome to this conference call where we will go through the Q1 numbers which we published this morning. We have prepared a small agenda for you which you can see on Page number 2.We will -- I'll go through the highlights and the business segments where after Michael will take over and talk a bit about the financial reviews. Jens Lund will of course be available also when we get to the Q&A. And please also take a moment to read the forward-looking statements that we have also put on Page number 2.But if we go to Page number 3, we are very pleased about the performance of the company at the beginning of the year.

It goes without saying that when we entered 2023, it was associated with more uncertainty and not a lot of visibility and transparency. So the fact that we can come up with a result like we have done this morning, pleases the management team very much. I have to say that.So we have had a good start to the year in a somewhat slightly

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.