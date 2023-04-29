Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Chemed Corporation (CHE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 1:18 PM ETChemed Corporation (CHE)
Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Holley Schmidt - Assistant Controller

Kevin McNamara - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Williams - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nicholas Westfall - President and Chief Executive Officer-VITAS Healthcare Corporation Subsidiary

Conference Call Participants

Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America

Benjamin Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Chemed First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference to your host, Holley Schmidt, Assistant Controller. Ma'am, you may begin.

Holley Schmidt

Good morning. Our conference call this morning will review the financial results for the First Quarter of 2023 ended March 31, 2023.

Before we begin, let me remind you that the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 apply to this Conference Call.

During the course of this call, the company will make various remarks concerning management's expectations, predictions, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those identified in the company's news release of April 26 and in various other filings with the SEC.

You are cautioned that any forward-looking statements reflect management's current view only and that the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements in the future.

In addition, management may also discuss non-GAAP operating performance results during today's call, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP results is provided in the company's release -- press release dated April 26, which is available on the company's website at chemed.com.

