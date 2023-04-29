Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vantiva S.A. (TCLRY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 1:25 PM ETVantiva S.A. (TCLRY), THNRF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

Vantiva S.A. (OTCPK:TCLRY) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alexandra Fichelson - IR

Luis Martinez-Amago - CEO

Lars Ihlen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Vantiva Q1 2023 Revenue Conference Call, chaired by Luis Martinez-Amago, CEO; and Lars Ihlen, CFO. At this time, all participants are in listening mode. [Operator Instructions] Just to remind you all this conference is being recorded. We would like to inform you that this event is also available live on the Vantiva website with synchronized slideshow. During this conference call, statements could be made that constitute forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed forecasted or implied by such forward-looking statements.

For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Vantiva's filing with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. I would now like to hand over the call to Luis. Please go ahead.

Luis Martinez-Amago

Thank you, Thierry. Good afternoon or good morning to everyone in the call, and welcome and thank you for participating in this call. As said by Thierry, we am going to report about our revenue performance in quarter 1. As you will see, we simplified the reporting aligning ourselves with the normal practice of the market. And we will cover in quarter 1 and quarter 3 only the revenues in the first half and full year in -- at the occasion of this quarter.

So let me start by saying that we are delivering a quarter 1, very much in line with our expectations. We -- you will see we have growth in the first quarter in a very challenging

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.