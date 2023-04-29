Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 1:30 PM ETFirst Internet Bancorp (INBK), INBKZ
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Larry Clark - MD, Financial Profiles

David Becker - Chairman and CEO

Ken Lovik - Executive VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Race - Piper Sandler

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Ross Haberman - RLH

Howard Henick - Scurlydog Capital

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the First Internet Bancorp Earnings Conference Call for the first quarter of 2023. My name is Jayson, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

Please note that today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Larry Clark, from Financial Profiles. Please go ahead, Mr. Clark.

Larry Clark

Thank you, Jayson. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss First Internet Bancorp's financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

The company issued its earnings press release yesterday afternoon, and it's available on the company's website. In addition, the company has included a slide presentation that you can refer to during the call. You can also access these slides on the website.

Joining us today from the management team are Chairman and CEO, David Becker; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Ken Lovik. David will provide an overview, and Ken will then discuss the financial results. Then we'll open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call, this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of First Internet Bancorp that involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors are discussed in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.