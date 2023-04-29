Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 1:47 PM ETThe Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chad Keetch - CIO, EVP and Secretary

Barry Port - President, CEO and Director

Spencer Burton - President and COO

Suzanne Snapper - CFO, EVP and Director

Conference Call Participants

Scott Fidel - Stephens

Benjamin Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Ensign Group Inc. Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Keetch. Please go ahead.

Chad Keetch

Thank you, Gigi, and welcome, everyone. We filed our earnings press release yesterday, and it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at the ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will also be available on our website at 5:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday, May 26, 2023. We want to remind any listeners that may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements made are as of today, April 27, 2023, and these statements have not been nor will be updated subsequent to today's call.

Also, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied on today's call. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review our SEC filings for a more complete discussion of factors that could impact our results. Except as required by federal securities laws, Ensign and its affiliates do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements where changes arise as a result

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.