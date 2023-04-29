Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Parsons: IPKeys Power's Acquisition And New Contracts Can Drive Growth

Apr. 29, 2023 2:51 PM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)
Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
778 Followers

Summary

  • Parsons has recently acquired IPKeys Power Partners, which serves North American electric, water, and gas utilities by providing them with cyber and operational security.
  • The company has been awarded multiple government contracts, which can help it to sustain its revenue growth.
  • After comparing the forward P/S ratio of 0.99x with the sector median of 1.29x, I think that the company is undervalued.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Investment Thesis

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) primarily provides digital solutions and services for developing capacities in intelligence, defense, cybersecurity, space and missile, transportation, infrastructure protection, and urban development. The company has recently acquired IPKeys Power Partners, which offers cyber and operational security to North American electric, water, and

Revenue Growth of PSN

Revenue Growth of PSN (Investor Presentation: Slide No: 8)

Revenue Trend of PSN

Revenue Trend of PSN (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
778 Followers
I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.