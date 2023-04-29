Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 1:52 PM ETLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:LOB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Seward - Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel

James Mahan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Huntley Garriott - President

William Losch - Chief Financial Officer

Steven Smits - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon King - Truist Securities

Crispin Love - Piper Sandler

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

David Feaster - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q1 2023 Live Oak Bancshares Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Greg Seward, Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Greg Seward

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Live Oak's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. We are webcasting live over the Internet, and this call is being recorded. To access the call over the Internet and review the presentation materials that we will reference on the call, please visit our website at investor.liveoakbank.com and go to the Events & Presentations tab for supporting materials. Our first quarter earnings release is also available on our website.

Before we get started, I would like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in the materials accompanying this call and in our SEC filings. We do not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of today's call. Information about any non-GAAP financial measures referenced, including reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, can also be found in our SEC filings and in the presentation

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.