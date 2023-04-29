Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (BNDSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 2:04 PM ETBanco de Sabadell, S.A. (BNDSF), BNDSY
Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCPK:BNDSF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerardo Artiach Morenes - IR

Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno - CEO

Leopoldo Alvear - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Maksym Mishyn - JB Capital

Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas

Borja Ramirez - Citi

Carlos Peixoto - CaixaBank BPI

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Ignacio Cerezo - UBS

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research

Carlos Cobo - Societe Generale

Fernando Gil de Santivanes - Bestinver Securities

Jacques-Henri Gaulard - Kepler Cheuvreux

Gerardo Artiach Morenes

Good morning. Thank you for joining us on Banco Sabadell's First Quarter 2023 Results Audio Webcast, please be welcome. In the next hour, our CEO, Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno; and our CFO, Leopoldo Alvear, will present the main highlights and details of the commercial and financial performance in the quarter. The presentation will follow up by a Q&A session.

Let me now hand it over to our CEO, Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno.

Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno

Thank you, Gerardo. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sabadell's First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. As we will explain today, the bank keeps doing well. I would like to start by sharing the key messages in Slide 4. First of all, in the current environment, we are focused on managing margins versus volumes. In this context, our loan-to-depo improved by 60 basis points in the quarter and stands at 95%. Second, NII increased by 28% compared to first quarter '22. Our customer's spread increased by 51 basis points year-on-year. Third, TSB continued to deliver positive results and posted a profit before taxes of GBP77 million, 67% up year-on-year. Fourth, Group's net profit reached EUR205 million in the quarter, this represents an increase of 69% year-on-year if we exclude the EUR157 million of the new Spanish banking tax, recognized in full, in this quarter. Finally, our core Tier-1 reached 12.78%, increasing 33 basis points year-on-year. Return on tangible equity stood at 9.9%, 11.4% if we exclude the new banking tax. On Slide 5, we'll talk about volumes, starting with the quarterly

