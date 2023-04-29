Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Paradox Interactive AB (PRXXF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

Paradox Interactive AB (OTCPK:PRXXF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Bricca - CFO

Fred Wester - CEO

Alex Bricca

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Paradox Q1 2023 Quarterly Report stream. I'm Alex Bricca, I'm the CFO of the company. And I am today alone in the studio, but with me nevertheless, I have Fred, our CEO. How are you doing, Fred?

Fred Wester

I'm doing really well. And it's always great to be with you even if it's on link, and it's always great to present our reports even if both you and I are in agreement that we probably can do better than this and the people should expect more. But let's go with what we have for this quarter. So we can take the next slide. That's me. So we see this as a warm up to a very exciting and challenging year. We have already announced a range of titles, Lamplighters League, Life by You, and the Cities: Skylines II. They are going to come later on this year. And we have gotten really, really good reception of the game so far. A lot of people expect a lot from us. And we like that. We also have a strong lineup of upcoming DLCs. As you can see in May, we have a really full May with releases almost every week, including a release from Paradox Arc there as well. If you summarize this quarter, you can say that we're somehow happy with the top line, but it's a very unexciting bottom line. It's due to normal release volatility, of course, I mean, we're comparing to a quarter that is fairly strong. We had last year, the first big DLC for Crusader Kings III released Royal Court. And this year, we didn't have a big DLCs per se. Some amortizations and write-downs as well of projects that [hasn't] worked so well.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.