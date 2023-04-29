Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Subsea 7 S.A. (SUBCY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCPK:SUBCY) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katherine Tonks - Head of IR

John Evans - CEO

Mark Foley - CFO

Stuart Fitzgerald - CEO of Seaway7

Conference Call Participants

James Winchester - Bank of America

Guillaume Delaby - Societe Generale

Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Mark Wilson - Jefferies

Christopher Mollerlokken - Sparebank 1 Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Subsea 7 Q1 2023 Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Katherine Tonks. Please go ahead.

Katherine Tonks

Welcome, everyone. With me on the call today are John Evans, our CEO; Mark Foley, our CFO; and Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO of Seaway7. The results press release is available to download on our website, along with the presentation slides that we'll be referring to during today's call. May I remind you that this call includes forward-looking statements that reflect our current views and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Similar wording is also included in our press release. Now I'll turn the call over to John.

John Evans

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm joining here today from Copenhagen where Stephen and I are attending Wind Europe. I will start with a summary of the quarter before passing over to Mark to cover the financial results in more detail. Turning to Slide 3. The first quarter of 2023 was very much in line with our expectations and we have reaffirmed our outlook for the full year. The quarter was, as usual, impacted by seasonality in the Northern Hemisphere, and this was compounded by an activity mix skewed to lower margin contracts one in 2020. Our guidance for the full year is unchanged with a

