CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lori Novickis - Director of Corporate Relations

Jerry Grisko - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ware Grove - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Moore - CJS Securities

Andrew Nicholas - William Blair

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the CBIZ Q1 2023 Earnings Call [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Lori Novickis, Director of Corporate Relations. Please go ahead.

Lori Novickis

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the CBIZ First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. In connection with this call, today's press release and quarterly investor presentation have been posted to the Investor Relations page of our website, cbiz.com. As a reminder, this call is being webcast and a link to the live webcast can also be found on our site. An archived replay and transcript will also be made available following the call. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that during the call, management may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures can be found in the financial tables of today's press release and investor presentation. Today's call may also include forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, strategies and prospects. Forward-looking statements represent only estimates on the date of this call and are not intended to give any assurance of future results. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause future results to differ materially, and CBIZ assumes no obligation to update these statements. A more detailed description of such factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Joining us for today's call are Jerry Grisko, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ware Grove, Chief Financial

