Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (MXCHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:MXCHF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerardo Lozoya - IR Director

Sameer Bharadwaj - CEO

Jim Kelly - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nik Lippmann - Morgan Stanley

Andres Cardona - Citi

Pablo Monsivais - Barclays

Leonardo Marcondes - Bank of America

Regina Carrillo - GBM

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Orbia First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Gerardo Lozoya, Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead.

Gerardo Lozoya

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Orbia's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. We appreciate your time and participation today. Joining me today are Sameer Bharadwaj, CEO; and Jim Kelly, CFO. Before we continue, a friendly reminder that some of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements based on our current view of our business, and actual future results may differ materially. Today's call should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and in our most recent Bolsa Mexicana de Valores report. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. Now I would like to turn the call over to Sameer. Sameer?

Sameer Bharadwaj

Thank you, Gerardo, and good morning, everyone. I would like to begin by reminding everyone who Orbia is and why we are here today and where we are going on our journey. Driven by the purpose to advance life around the world, at Orbia, we are at the forefront of solving some of the world's toughest challenges. Through our global operations in over 50 countries, we are creating basic and advanced materials and solutions that enable clean water and sanitation, food security, infrastructure resilience, connectivity, health and well-being and the energy transition. Now moving on

