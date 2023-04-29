Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 2:22 PM ETMamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB)
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Michaels - Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Gruber - Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Brown - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Meyers - Lake Street Capital

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Adam Michaels, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Adam Michaels

Thank you, operator, and thank you to everyone for joining us today. I'd like to welcome you to our fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results conference call. Throughout the second half of fiscal '23, we continued to execute our [3C] strategy delivering another strong quarter on our sustainable path to profitability, further building the foundations for a national deli solutions company. In the fourth quarter, we saw significant increases in margins and sustained growth and profitability. 68% sequential growth in net income to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter to be exact. We continue to execute on our goal of accelerating and expanding our existing family of brands, while strategically leveraging incremental consumer-driven innovation and accretive potential acquisitions to fill out gaps in our portfolio as needed.

Our vision is to become a one-stop shop for prepared foods for grocery, mass, club and convenience channels, addressing the $40 billion-plus food service and prepared foods market with our grocer partners. With food inflation for 2022 rounding out at 12.5%, unemployment at 3.5% with underemployment closer to 7% and recessionary pressures abound, consumers are choosing to eat out less and are transitioning even faster and in greater numbers to grocery food store prepared foods. Even with these pressures, there is still an intense consumer

