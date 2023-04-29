Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Resolute Mining Limited (RMGGF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 2:35 PM ETResolute Mining Limited (RMGGF), RMGGY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCPK:RMGGF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Terence Holohan - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Eger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Reg Spencer - Canaccord

Richard Hatch - Berenberg

Terence Holohan

Thanks, Melanie, and good day to everybody. I'm pleased to be able to report you today on our sixth consecutive improved quarter on Q1. And at this stage, everything went to plan and as it is right now for Q2.

I'll go through the highlights. I'll give you some color on the operations, and then I'm going to hand over to our new CFO, Chris Eger, who I'd like to welcome to the Company formally on this call. He will take us through the corporate, and then I'll do a quick wrap at the end before handing over to questions.

I think starting with the highlights, in terms of safety, we're starting to have a few medical injuries here so our TRIFR kicked up a little bit. However, I'd like to reassure you, we are still not having LTIs. That's the bottom line on safety. We're not hurting anybody. I remind you that Syama kicked over in February 4 years without a lost time injury, which is a tremendous record. And Mako is coming up to about 20 months now without a lost time injury. And that is the bottom line, we're not hurting people. And obviously, we are focused really hard on improving our safety record at all times.

The gold production, 92,000-plus ounces, slightly more than the Q1 as our last six quarters have demonstrated these slight improvements. I am very happy with that. And this was all underwritten by grade. As you know, over the last 18 months, we've been focusing really hard on getting the mining correct, getting the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.