Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kate Croft - Director of Investor Relations

Marty Birmingham - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jack Plants - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Sean Willett - Chief Administrative Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Twerdahl - Piper Sandler

Erik Zwick - Hovde Group

Matt Rank - KBW

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Financial Institutions, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Results Call. My name is Nadia, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Kate Croft, Director of Investor Relations and External Relations to begin.

Kate Croft

Thank you for joining us for today's call. Providing prepared comments will be President and CEO, Marty Birmingham; and CFO, Jack Plants. Chief Community Banking Officer, Justin Bigham; and Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, Mike Grover, will join us for Q&A.

Today's prepared comments and Q&A will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. We refer you to yesterday's earnings release and investor presentation as well as historical SEC filings which are available on our Investor Relations website for our Safe Harbor description and a detailed discussion of the risk factors relating to forward-looking statements. We'll also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement and not substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these measures to GAAP financial measures were provided in the earnings release filed with an exhibit to Form 8-K. Please note that this call includes information that may only be accurate as of today's date April 27, 2023.

I'll now turn the call over to President and CEO, Marty Birmingham.

Marty Birmingham

Thank you, Kate. Good morning, everyone, and thank you

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.