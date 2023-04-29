Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Sealy - SVP and Director, Corporate Strategy

Jude Melville - President and CEO

Greg Robertson - CFO

Philip Jordan - Chief Banking Officer

Jerry Vascocu - Chief Administrative Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Wendler - Stephens

Kevin Fitzsimmons - D.A. Davidson

Feddie Strickland - Janney Montgomery Scott

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Graham Dick - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Christy and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Business First Bancshares' Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Matt Sealy, you may begin your conference.

Matt Sealy

Thank you, Christy. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining. Earlier today, we issued our first quarter 2023 earnings press release, a copy of which is available on our website, along with the slide presentation that we will refer to during today's call.

Please refer to Slide 3 of our presentation, which includes our safe harbor statements regarding forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. For those of you joining by phone, please note the slide presentation is available on our website at www.b1bank.com.

Please also note our safe harbor statements are available on Page 7 of our earnings press release that we filed earlier today with the SEC. All comments made during today's call are subject to the safe harbor statements in our slide presentation and earnings release.

I'm joined this afternoon by Business First Bancshares President and CEO, Jude Melville, Chief Financial Officer, Greg Robertson; Chief Banking Officer, Philip Jordan; and Chief Administrative Officer, Jerry Vascocu. After the presentation, we'll be happy to address any questions you may have.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.