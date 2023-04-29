Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Mynaric AG (MYNA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 3:04 PM ETMynaric AG (MYNA), MOYFF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Dinges - Vice President, Investor Relations

Bulent Altan - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Mustafa Veziroglu - Co-CEO

Stefan Berndt-Von Bulow - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Konrad - Jefferies

Scott Deuschle - Credit Suisse

Zafer Rüzgar - Pareto Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Mynaric Preliminary Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Tom Dinges, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Thomas Dinges

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to Mynaric's Preliminary Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. Prior to this call, we released our preliminary full year 2022 results, which are available for download on the Investor Relations section of mynaric.com.

Before we begin today's formal presentation and remarks, I must remind you that this presentation and oral statements regarding the subject of this presentation include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or are beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially from those expected or implied as forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the day hereof. Neither we nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.