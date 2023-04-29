Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.43K Followers

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michelle Esterman - Chief Financial Officer

William Shepro - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Grondahl - Northland Securities

Rajiv Sharma - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Altisource First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michelle Esterman, Chief Financial Officer. Michelle, the floor is yours.

Michelle Esterman

Thank you, operator. We first want to remind you that the earnings release, Form 10-Q and quarterly slides are available on our website at www.altisource.com. These provide additional information investors may find useful. Our remarks today include forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ.

In addition to the usual uncertainty associated with forward-looking statements, the continuing impact of government and servicer responses to the COVID pandemic, together with the current economic environment, make it extremely difficult to predict the future state of the economy and the industries in which we operate as well as the potential impact on Altisource.

Please review the forward-looking statements section in the company's earnings release and quarterly slides as well as the risk factors contained in our 2022 Form 10-K which describe factors that may lead to different results. We undertake no obligation to update statements, financial scenarios and projections previously provided or provided herein as a result of a change in circumstances, new information or future events.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. In our earnings release and quarterly slides, you will find additional disclosures regarding the non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.