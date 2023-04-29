Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GTOFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2023 3:22 PM ETPT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GTOFF)
PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCPK:GTOFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Reggy Susanto - Head of Investor Relations

Andre Soelistyo - President, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Jacky Lo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pang Vittayaamnuaykoon - Goldman Sachs

Adrian Joezer - Mandiri Sekuritas

Aria Jahja - Macquarie

Varun Ahuja - Credit Suisse

Ranjan Sharma - JPMorgan

Reena Bhasin - Deutsche Bank

Reggy Susanto

Hello, everyone. This is Reggy Susanto, Head of Investor Relations and welcome to the PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. Joining us today from GoTo Group's senior management are Andre Soelistyo, President, Director, Group CEO and Co-Founder; and Jacky Lo, Group CFO. Following the management's prepared remarks, we'll open up the call for questions.

We would like to highlight that the information presented today has been prepared solely as results based on unaudited consolidated selected financial information for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023. Furthermore, as a reminder, today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance. These comments are based on assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including as a result of the factors described in cautionary statements and risk factors included in the company's earnings release and regulatory filings to the OJK and IDX, by which any forward-looking statements made during this call are qualified in their entirety. This call also includes the discussion of certain non-Indonesian financial accounting standard measures such as gross revenues, contribution margin and adjusted EBITDA. We believe these measures can enhance investors' understanding of our business performance when used as a complement to Indonesian financial accounting standards disclosures.

